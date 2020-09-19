How you can pay your respects for Miners Memorial Day

A memorial commemorating miners who have tragically lost their lives in Moranbah's mining industry features in the town's centre. Picture: Zizi Averill

TECHNOLOGY will help Queenslanders pay their respects during today’s annual memorial for fallen miners.

The Miners Memorial Day will be livestreamed online to the general public in 2020 for the first time.

Mines Minister Anthony Lynham said while it would not be a traditional service, broadcasting online meant more people could participate.

“The Miners Memorial Day provides a time for reflection and a sobering reminder of why safety must come first,” Dr Lynham said.

“Together with stakeholders, I look forward to the opportunity to honour those who have died and acknowledge their contribution to Queensland.

“Although the pandemic has required changes to the way the service is held, it will not stop us from honouring these miners as a community.”

Now in its 13th year, the Miners Memorial Day service is held annually on September 19 to coincide with the anniversary of the state’s worst mining disaster.

Bob Grieve from the Moranbah Miners' Memorial Committee pays his respects to the fallen miners on November 8, 2019.

In 1921, 75 miners were killed at Mount Mulligan in Far North Queensland.

Workplace deaths remain an industry-wide problem still to this day.

During an 18-month period between July 2018 and January this year, eight mine and quarry workers lost their lives at Queensland mines and quarries.

Dr Lynham said mine health and safety had improved significantly since the Mount Mulligan disaster.

“Queensland now has the toughest mine safety and health laws in the world – including an offence of industrial manslaughter,” he said.

“I will reflect on the improvements that together we have made in safety and health, while calling for everyone to renew their commitment to a zero serious harm industry with a safety culture at its core.

“Miners Memorial Day reminds us that as we look to the future, we must learn from the past.”

The event will be held at the State Miners Memorial at Redbank today at 10.30am.

A closed-set, professionally staged production of the service will be livestreamed to the public as a Resources Safety & Health Queensland Facebook event.

To participate, RSVP to the event on the Resources Safety & Health Queensland Facebook page.

MINE TRAGEDIES: Donald Rabbitt (right top) Brad Duxbury (right middle) and Jack Gerdes (right bottom).

A TIMELINE OF TRAGEDY:

July 29 2018: Adam Malone, 25, was fatally injured at Jacks Quarry when the articulated dump truck he was operating hit an embankment and turned over on a haul road.

November 15 2018: Connor-Shaye Campbell Milne, 21, was fatally injured at Fairfield Quarry when he was entangled in the tail pulley of a conveyor.

December 31, 2018: Allan Houston, 49, was fatally injured when his bulldozer overturned at BMA’s Saraji Open Cut Coal Mine near Moranbah.

February 20, 2019: Bradley Hardwick, 48, died when two pieces of machinery collided underground at Anglo American’s Moranbah North Mine.

June 26 2019: David Routledge, 55, was crushed to death at Middlemount Coal Mine when a wall collapsed on to his excavator.

July 7 2019: Jack Gerdes, 27, was killed at Baralaba North coalmine when he accidentally engaged the retractable staircase on a Komatsu PC4000 excavator, becoming crushed between the staircase’s handrails and the excavator’s body.

November 25 2019: Brad Duxbury, 57, died when coal fell from a longwall face at Carborough Downs Coal Mine.

January 12 2020: Donald Rabbitt, 33, was at Blackwater’s Curragh coal mine reportedly working on a float, which transports machinery, when it crushed him.