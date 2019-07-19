How you can secure an Adani mine job

MACKAY, Whitsunday and Central Highlands workers will not miss out alltogether when it comes to jobs on the Adani Carmichael Mine project.

Questions have been raised about how small communities near the project would benefit from the mine if the workforce was primarily sourced from Rockhampton and Townsville.

Isaac Regional Council has been acutely aware of the need for communities in the Isaac region to benefit from the mine.

Mayor Anne Baker said the council had made representations to the Office of the Coordinator-General for Clermont to be included in the 'nearby communities' for the mine.

This classification would mean the potential social and economic impact of the mine would need to be made with the town in mind.

"Whilst Clermont is the closest population to the Carmichael Mine site, it is just outside the 125km radius to automatically qualify as a "nearby community" and council has advocated to the Office of the Coordinator-General to use its discretionary powers to effect this change," Cr Baker said.

"However, council has received direct undertakings from Adani, affirmed again just (last) week, that there will be employment and business opportunities for Clermont-based workers and service providers at the Carmichael Mine.

"This follows previous assurances that workers will not need to catch a plane from planned FIFO hubs in Townsville and Rockhampton to work at the mine site."

Mackay will also become the hub for the mining equipment and technology services for the mine.

An Adani spokeswoman said while the company was committed to Rockhampton and Townsville being the primary hub of employment, there was no restrictions on who could apply for jobs.

"Everyone is welcome to apply for roles on the Carmichael Project particularly those people residing locally to the mine (e.g. Clermont)," she said.

"Accordingly regions such as the Whitsunday, Isaac, Central Highlands, Mackay, Charters Towers and Gladstone will also be benefiting from work packages and employment opportunities for our project.

"Our recruitment processes are structured to ensure preference is given to regional Queensland workers. Our advertising and recruitment methods for jobs are also targeted to regional Queensland areas to ensure we are giving as many regional Queenslanders the opportunity to participate in the Carmichael Project as possible."

The current jobs available at the Carmichael Mine project can be found here.