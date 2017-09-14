29°
How you can see the 35-tonne Boxer tank in Rocky today

The BOXER CRV is a 35 tonne combat reconnaissance vehicle at Maroochydore has rolled into Rocky today as part of a Queensland roadshow for Rheinmetall Defence Australia to scout regional and rural business fro its global supply chain.
Shayla Bulloch
by

AS Rheinmetall rolls through Rockhampton, today is the only chance to see its 35-tonne armoured vehicle in the flesh.

The heavily protected military vehicle named the Boxer is on a road-show through Queensland towns on the lookout for regions with the potential to win a $5 billion defence contract.

Rheinmetall spokesperson Richard Sproull said everyone was welcome to bask in the sight of the eight wheeled modular vehicle at the Rocky Showgrounds today.

"The Boxer is heavily protected with 360 degree vision cameras on every side and topped with a 30mm cannon," he said.

"It's incredibly well protected vehicle is and designed to protect the soldiers inside from the ground up."

Richard said the versatile vehicle currently in combat at Afghanistan was able to transform from a tank to an ambulance in the swift adjustment of eight bolts.

"It's designed for the future and has been through 12 months trials tested for performance," he said.

The Boxer will be located at the James Lawrence Pavilion at the Rocky Showgrounds form 9:30am until 1pm today only.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin
