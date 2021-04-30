Menu
Central Highlands Regional Council is offering several vacant properties in Capella and Blackwater up for public tender, including 29 Langton Street, Capella.
How you can snap up these 16 CQ properties for bargain price

Kristen Booth
30th Apr 2021 5:35 PM
Buyers have the chance to snap up a bargain, as Central Highlands Regional Council has offered several vacant properties in Capella and Blackwater up for public tender.

Two houses are being offered in Capella, including 29 Langton Street and 8 Huntley Street, and a further two houses in Blackwater, which is 11 and 14 Doon Street.

Details and documents can be found on council’s website. Submissions close 8am on May 27, with all tenders to be submitted by email or hand-delivered to the physical tender boxes at council’s customer service centres.

Council, the registered proprietor of vacant residential lots within the Nogoa Rise Estate, has also resolved to release 12 vacant lots of land for sale within the estate as part of State 1.

The majority of lots range from 800m2 to 1201m2 and are located on Mayfair Drive or Milliken Street.

All lots are fully serviced and located within the General Residential Zone within the Central Highlands Regional Council Planning Scheme 2016.

A list of vacant land for sale at Nogoa Rise Estate.
