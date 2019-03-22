How you can support Christchurch terror victims

The citys Muslim leader President Riaz Ahmed said they had been overwhelmed with the support from the CQ community since the tragedy with hundreds of cards and bunches of flowers dropped outside its Rockhampton mosque.

ONE WEEK one from the horrific mass murder for 50 people in a mosque in Christchurch, the Islamic Society of Central Queensland is holding a prayer service in honour of those who's lives were taken.

In the days following the terrorist attack, the Islamic community has witnessed an outpouring of love and support from the wider community.

The support shown to the Muslim community worldwide has, for president of the ISCQ Riaz Ahmed, shown that actions taken to spread hate only spread love and support and act as a bridge between communities to bring them together instead of apart.

"I am grateful to the communities that have come out and shown their sympathy,” Mr Ahmed said.

"Thank you to the New Zealand community here and in other parts of the world that have sincerely shown their support.

"I think the message out there is that we as a community need to stand united when these tragedies happen.

"There is always an opportunity to stand in solidarity, the opportunity for us to engage with the wider community, and an opportunity to engage with our neighbours and the opportunity for new hope.”

The prayer service tonight will bring the wider community together to stand as one, in support of the Muslim community in Christchurch and across the globe.

"The idea is about standing as one today, about standing united, and standing in solidarity,” Mr Ahmed said.

"The idea is to bring people together to seek a new beginning, a beginning that is based on mutual interest and mutual respect and based on the truth that Australia and Islam are not exclusive.”

COMMUNITY GATHERING: The Islamic Society of Central QLD (ISCQ) along with the Islamic Council of Queensland (ICQ) and the Rockhampton New Zealand community invite Muslims and non-Muslims to this special prayer service to be held in honour of the victims of the Christchurch terror attack. Contributed

Executive member of ISCQ Mustafa Elkhishin said tonight will be about recognising our human connection, and the similarities we share.

"We are coming together to use this as a platform and as an opportunity to identify that we are really not that different,” he said.

"We are all human beings, and we share a lot of things in common.

"Although we have a different belief system, we are still Australian and we are very proud to be Australian and to call Australia home.”

Senior Sargent Ashley Hull from the Rockhampton District Crime Prevention Coordinator says tonight is an opportunity to strengthen relationships and communities bonds through acceptance.

Order of speakers for Rockhampton Prayer meeting. Contributed

"Tonight is an opportunity for the community to come together, and police certainly will be coming together with the local Islamic community,” he said.

"Rockhampton police and the Islamic community have a strong relationship for many years now which is based on open communication and trust and we look forward to that relationship continuing into the future.”

Expecting between 200 and 300 people at tonight prayer service but anticipating more, the Islamic Society of Central Queensland is opening its doors to all in the community who want to show their support and solidarity to the New Zealand and Muslim communities.

PRAYER SERVICE FOR CHRISTCHURCH MOSQUE TERROR ATTACK:

Where: Rockhampton Mosque, 132 Kent Street

When: 6:45pm - 7:45pm