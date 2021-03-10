Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
The International Consumer Electronics Show
The International Consumer Electronics Show
News

How you can tap into the $10m Hydrogen fund in CQ

Rodney Stevens
, rodney.stevens@news.com.au
10th Mar 2021 12:02 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Tapping into $10m in Queensland Government funding to develop renewable hydrogen projects requires just a click for Central Queensland enterprises.

It comes after Australian Gas Networks Hydrogen Park HyP Gladstone project received more than $1.7m in funding to deliver renewable hydrogen to the city’s gas network.

This second round of the Hydrogen Industry Development Fund will focus on domestic projects in the transport and mobility, and the waste water sectors.

Energy, Renewables and Hydrogen Minister Mick de Brenni and Member for Gladstone Glenn Butcher in discussion about Gladstone's hydrogen-fuelled future.
Energy, Renewables and Hydrogen Minister Mick de Brenni and Member for Gladstone Glenn Butcher in discussion about Gladstone's hydrogen-fuelled future.

GREAT DEAL: $1 for the best local news, great rewards

Energy, Renewables and Hydrogen Minister Mick de Brenni said the Palaszczuk Government was establishing Queensland as the capital for hydrogen production.

“This round of the Hydrogen Industry Development Fund will focus on renewable technologies in the transport sector and the integration of renewable hydrogen into wastewater treatment plants,” Mr de Brenni said.

Deputy Premier and State Development Minister Steven Miles encouraged proponents to apply for funding to develop their renewable hydrogen projects.

“Renewable hydrogen offers the opportunity to create a new hi-tech industry delivering enhanced environmental outcomes and highly skilled jobs,” Mr Miles said.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said the Hydrogen Industry Development Fund would help create jobs and future prosperity for the state.

“We have an opportunity to position Queensland as a world leading exporter of renewable hydrogen in the future,” Ms Palaszczuk said.

A single grant of up to $5m can be applied for by private sector businesses or companies, government owned corporations, and local governments.

How to activate free Courier Mail subscription

Australian Gas Networks Hydrogen Park Gladstone facility, slated to be built on Derby Street. (artists impression, supplied)
Australian Gas Networks Hydrogen Park Gladstone facility, slated to be built on Derby Street. (artists impression, supplied)

The $4.2 million HyP Gladstone facility will produce renewable hydrogen using water and renewable electricity.

At a ratio of up to 10 per cent, the renewable hydrogen will be blended with natural gas and supplied to more than 770 customers on the Gladstone gas network from 2022.

Projects in the transport and mobility category could include cars, buses, marine transport; machinery such as forklifts or farm equipment; refuelling infrastructure or hydrogen production equipment.

The waste water category projects should focus on the integration of hydrogen technologies with wastewater treatment plants.

Grant applications close on June 2.

For more information or to apply visit the Queensland Government website.

Other stories

Man flown to hospital after suspected snake bite

How your CQ business can get up to $28k for every apprentice

Record production and $10bn revenue forecast for QLD LNG

australian gas networks central queensland gladstone gladstone observer hydrogen park gladstone queensland government grant renewable hydrogen rockhampton transport waste water
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Shock number of pets impounded or surrendered to council

        Premium Content Shock number of pets impounded or surrendered to council

        Pets & Animals A new policy has outlined the startling figures from Rockhampton Regional Council’s pound.

        Candidate outlines top 10 issues raised by residents

        Premium Content Candidate outlines top 10 issues raised by residents

        Council News ‘I will do everything possible to put those concerns to the council table.’

        Grants available for ex-service organisations

        Premium Content Grants available for ex-service organisations

        Community The 2021-22 Building Excellence in Support and Training grants program is now...

        Tough luck for Harry as NRL kick-off looms

        Premium Content Tough luck for Harry as NRL kick-off looms

        Rugby League ‘If it had to happen, it’s probably better at the start of the season rather than...