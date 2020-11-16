How you can win a $500 Christmas present

An Arrangement of Christmas Presents wrapped in gift paper in natural shades

ROCKHAMPTON Regional Council is offering one lucky person a $500 gift voucher to use with a local business of their choice – just in time for Christmas.

To be in with a chance of winning, all you need to do is sign up to receive your rates, water, or animal registration notice by email instead of post, and then enter our prize draw.

Acting Mayor Neil Fisher said signing up for eNotices was easy, efficient, and environmentally friendly.

“We all want ways to make our admin a little less painful,” Cr Fisher said.

“eNotices mean you can receive your rates, water, or your animal registration via email so it’s always there whenever you want to check it.

“You’ll be able to log in, change your details, and view your notices using this free service.

“It also helps our community reduce our carbon footprint – every letter we don’t have to print and post is good for the environment.

“eNotices help Council save money too, meaning we can put that money to better use for our residents.

“If you want to go one step further and really make your bills hassle free, you can set up regular direct debit payments too instead of waiting to pay the full amount when your notice arrives.”

Cr Fisher said it was quick and easy to sign up for eNotices and then enter the prize draw.

“It takes less than five minutes to sign up and enter, and those five minutes could get you $500.

“We will be drawing the winner on December 18, and presenting them with a $500 gift card to use at a local business of their choice. Perfect timing to get that extra special gift for a loved one or to treat yourself in the festive season.

“The winner could use it for a pamper package at a local spa, to help with the Christmas food shop, to update their summer wardrobe or something else entirely.

“If you’ve already signed up for eNotices don’t worry – all you need to do is pop your details in the prize draw form and you’ll be in the running.

“You need to enter before 5pm on Wednesday 16 December to be in with a chance of winning, so head to our website now.”

To be in with a chance of winning head to rrc.enotices.com.au and sign up to eNotices using your latest rates, water, or animal registration notice, then enter the prize draw www.rrc.qld.gov.au/win500. Both of these steps need to be completed by 5pm on Wednesday, December 16.

Full terms and conditions of the draw can be found at www.rrc.qld.gov.au/win500.

Further information on how to sign up for eNotices can be found here: https://www.rockhamptonregion.qld.gov.au/AboutCouncil/Finance-Rates-and-Budget/Rates