How you can work out and gain a healthier lifestyle in one location

Sean Fox
, sean.fox@capnews.com.au
7th Jan 2020 3:30 PM
IT was a chance meeting between Kate Hollingsworth and Cindy McCulloch which has spawned a dynamic partnership in the heart of Rockhampton.

At the end of June, the owner of That Wholefood Place sealed a bright business future when she arranged to join forces with XO Fitness owner, Ms McCulloch.

Her first step to a fresh business venture came when Ms Hollingsworth relocated the store from Berserker St in North Rockhampton over to the city in September.

“Cindy had spare space at the gym and our customers were already her clients so we just had to make it happen to be more convenient and accessible to them,” she said.

Now located next door to the gym at 1/155 Alma St in Rockhampton, Ms Hollingsworth believes she’s cooked up a recipe for success in 2020.

“Having now renovated the space over our Christmas break, we have opened the bulk room back up to the public,” she said.

“They can bring their own jars or use our paper bags to refill from almost 200 predominantly organic and definitely preservative free products (from as little as five grams).”

You’d think with Health and Harmony around the corner in Denham St, there would be a sense of competition. But that’s not so.

“We can work together with them as they have what we don’t and vice versa,” she said.

Ms Hollingsworth’s store consists of a cafe which will offer organic coffee from local supplier, Cuppa Cabana, and refined sugar-free treats until February.

“Our point of difference in the cafe section is the organic and chemical free products we use to create our food which you can also buy,” she said.

You can also step in to the store for breakfast, lunch or tea from February 3 to fit in with your fitness schedule at XO Fitness, plus update your wardrobe with their range of sportswear.

Discounts for bulk ingredients are available for members of XO Fitness. For more information, visit the store or contact 0466 912 310.

relocation that wholefood place tmbbusiness tmbhealth
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

