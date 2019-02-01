How you could become one of CQ's next famous faces

Do you want to know the hottest gossip around the region? Find out here through this week's Fox Files.

HOW would you feel if you become one of the faces of this year's Rockhampton Agricultural Show?

This could soon turn into a reality for you.

The Rockhampton Agricultural Show committee has encouraged locals to express their interest and register to be part of the Miss Showgirl and Rural Ambassador competitions for 2019.

These competitions are sponsored by Stockland Rockhampton and the Frenchville Sports Club.

So we wait to see who will be crowned this year.

An information session for both the Miss Showgirl and Rural Ambassador Awards will be hosted at Stockland Rockhampton on Saturday, February 16.

One year old already

CAN you believe the Kent and Archer - Health Fitness Wellness Hub was established a year ago?

Bec Toohey from One Life Centre. Chris Ison ROK281117cbuilding4

This week the centre celebrated its first birthday.

After a successful tenure so far, it's sure to have an even brighter future looking forward.

Name our Lane

THE Keppel Sands Ko-Op is looking for name suggestions on a laneway that connects Adams and Roden Sts.

Livingstone Shire Council will choose the winning name.

Some of the suggestions that have already been brought to the table are: Loaders Lane, The Crab Walk, Ludwig Lane and Lovers Lane.

Retail space for lease

ARE you looking for the right location for your business to operate from?

Cedar Park shopping centre in Yeppoon. Contributed

There is a space available at the Cedar Park Shopping Centre in Yeppoon.

For more information, phone Lisa White on 0417537408.

For your special someone

HEY fellas - do you want to impress your other half this Valentine's Day?

Well here's one way to keep your special someone feeling appreciated and loved.

FOR LOVERS: The Picnickery is offering a special Valentine's Day package. Contributed

The Picnickery is exclusively offering bespoke sunset picnic packages, which include a romantic setting, tailored charcuterie board, chocolate ganache brownies from Caked Cakes, a bottle of Chandon sparkling wine and a carefully crafted floral arrangement from Posy (with six red roses for you to share).

Packages cost $220, with a limited eight bookings - as of yesterday, there were two left.

Message The Picnickery on Facebook to book a package.

Survivor shares her journey

ONE of our journalists, Steph Allen is breaking down barriers and sharing the highs and lows of eating disorders and mental health.

Her goal is to inspire and help others to also conquer their battles and let them know they're not alone.

An important message to get out into the community, Steph shares an open and honest look at what many others are dealing with in silence.

This strong woman is sharing candid, unfiltered photos, personal stories and motivational messages.

She has launched an Instagram account dedicated to revealing a very raw, exposed and at times self-deprecating journey to losing 65kg and gaining self-love.