How you could win $100,000 in cash this weekend!

THOMO'S Betta Home Living are giving their customers a chance to win $100,000 in cash this weekend.

You'll receive an entry for the Bucket of Cash when you spend a minimum of $50. Customers will also receive additional entries for each $200 they spend.

For example, if you were to spend $1000, you would have five entries in the competition.

One customer will have a one-in-100 chance to win the major prize of $100,000.

And there'll also be a $5000 shopping package up for grabs.

Gary and Chris Thommason devised the concept which is in its third year, and in the past $50,000 was the major prize drawn.

”We decided to make it bigger and better,” Chris Thommason said.

Don't miss the major prize draw on Sunday at 1.50pm at Thomo's Betta Home Living on Yaamba Rd in North Rockhampton.

Who met Sam?

AUSTRALIAN actor-turned-activist, Samuel Johnson has been hovering around the region to connect with fans in recent days, and was given a hand from locals to raise funds for cancer.

Samuel Johnson pictured with student Adelaide Lapere. Kirby Chandler

Leader of the Love Your Sister campaign, Sam aims to combat the disease once and for all.

The Molly star has met many residents across the region who've shared their stories, along with some hugs.

He'll host A Night with Samuel Johnson on Saturday from 6pm at The Rocks Bar and Restaurant on Lagoon Place in Lagoon.

Who wants to be on TV?

A YEPPOON farm, Groves Grown Tropical Fruit was given a plug on national television this week.

Host Eddie McGuire asked a contestant on his show, Who Wants to be a Millionaire which giant fruit variety was first sold in Australia last year, the answer being Avozilla from the growers on the Capricorn Coast.

Local growers were given a plus on national television this week. Groves Grown Tropical Fruit

The giant avocado variety weighs up to 1.8kg and sized four times larger than regular ones.

Come on, girls

LADIES of Central Queensland! There are still some BreastScreen spots in Rockhampton available until June 30.

Roxanne Hodda models the free eye mask the next 50 ladies who book their breastscreen will receive. BreastScreen

The next 50 ladies who book their breastscreen will receive a free eye mask.

Call 13 20 50 to make a booking.

An Adani welcome

ROCKHAMPTON Region mayor, Margaret Strelow shared how she'd welcome Anti-Adani protesters into the region with local press yesterday.

Cr Strelow posed the question if the activists were to arrive in Central Queensland, would they be brave enough to wear their "Stop Adani” T-shirts?

A schnitzy birthday

SCHNITZ Rockhampton will celebrate its third birthday next week, and the food outlet is "keeping the good times crumbing” with 500 free schnitzels available to the first 500 customers on Wednesday from 5.30pm.

Head along to the store located at The Terrace within Stockland Rockhampton.

Unicorn Festival

AFTER hearing feedback, the next Unicorn Festival will be held during Winter this time, next Sunday from 9am at the showgrounds.