BIG HIT: Win cash in the Big Bash.
Cricket

How you could win $25,000 as a Big Bash SuperCoach

24th Oct 2018 3:59 PM
Dear valued subscriber,

Many of us in our great state are sports experts - so I want to make sure you're aware of the opportunity to win cash as a sports fan as part of your digital subscription to The Morning Bulletin.

Our Big Bash League SuperCoach competition is now open.

It's where you become a real cricket coach, with a salary cap to spend, a team to pick and games to win.

The winner gets a $25,000 prize, and there are weekly prizes of $1000 on offer in a total prize pool of $55,000.

As a subscriber, you get access to more insider tips than the non-subscriber, through our Premium stories on SuperCoach.

We also have a fierce record to protect -- in the winter equivalent, NRL SuperCoach, Queenslanders have won two of the last three editions.

With our Queensland side, the Heat, likely to be among the frontrunners again, it's almost certain many of our own players will be on the shortlist for your team.

There's bludgeoning batsman Chris Lynn, of course, but even the great Shane Warne has picked our paceman, Mitch Swepson, as the likely bowler of the season.

We sell The Gabba out for most Heat matches (just make sure you're buying tickets off a legit website, not one of those fly-by-nighters who are inflating prices)..... so why not make the games even more fun with a personal stake in SuperCoach?

Sign up and play SuperCoach HERE (via the Courier Mail news source option)

A L-plate guide to SuperCoach BBL can be found here L-plate guide to SuperCoach BBL

The Morning Bulletin published an 8-page mega-guide to the cricket season today. Pick up your copy today or access the digital print edition via The Morning Bulletin app.

As a Morning Bulletin subscriber, you also get free access to the Courier Mail, and their great rewards program.

Yours sincerely

Frazer Pearce,

Editor, The Morning Bulletin

    Local Partners