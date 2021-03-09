How your CQ business can get up to $28k for every apprentice

Hundreds more apprenticeships and traineeships will be created across Central Queensland, according to Federal Member for Flynn Ken O’Dowd under the $1.2bn Boosting Apprenticeships program.

The Federal Government announced the expansion of the targeted wage subsidy program on Tuesday as part of the National Economic Recovery Plan.

Mr O’Dowd said the Boosting Apprenticeship Commencements BAC wage subsidy program was now fully subscribed, helping to create 100,000 apprenticeships in less than five months.

Federal Member for Flynn Ken O'Dowd at Northern Oil's Yarwun oil recycling plant. Picture: Rodney Stevens

He said now the program would become demand driven for the next 12 months for apprentices and trainees signed up before September 30, 2021.

Across Australia it is estimated that this demand driven expansion will generate around 70,000 new apprentice and trainee places, with the government investing around $1.2 billion.

Mr O’Dowd said the BAC program had already proven successful in Flynn, supporting 478 apprentices and trainees.

“The Boosting Apprentices Commencement program has to date assisted almost 40,000

businesses to take on a new Australian apprentice or trainee,” Mr O’Dowd said.

“By expanding this wage subsidy for another 12 months, we’ll be helping businesses to

create even more jobs, further supporting our National Economic Recovery Plan for

Australia.”

Mr O’Dowd said any business or Group Training Organisation that engaged an apprentice or trainee between October 5, 2020, and September 30, 2021, may be eligible for a subsidy of 50 per cent of wages paid.

The program will run for a 12-month period from the date of commencement, to a maximum amount of $7,000 per quarter.

The program has no cap on the number of eligible trainees or apprentices.

Employment Minister Michaelia Cash and Prime Minister Scott Morrison speak to media during in Sydney. Picture: NCA NewsWire/Joel Carrett

Employment, Skills, Small and Family Business Minister Michaelia Cash said training

and skills were at the core of the government’s response to the economic challenges faced by

the COVID-19 recession.

“Growing our skills pipeline is an incredibly important part of helping our economic recovery,” Minister Cash said.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison said the program was one of the COVID-19 skills measures

announced as part of the $4 billion in apprentice wage subsidies.

“Creating jobs, generating economic opportunities and boosting the skills of workers right

across Australia are at the heart of our National Economic Recovery Plan, as we build back

from the COVID-19 recession,” the Prime Minister said.

“With 100,000 new apprenticeship positions already snapped up, it highlights the confidence

businesses have in the future of the Australia economy.”

For more information visit the Department of Education, Skills and Employment website.

