How your formal dress could make a night to remember

Meghan Rothery from Maurice Blackburn with an array of formal ball gowns collected for distribution to underprivileged year 12 girls for their formals Chris Ison ROK220917cformal2

IT'S MEANT to be a magical night, celebrating the end of 12 years of hard work.

But for some, the school formal can be be an impossible dream.

The dress, the hairstyle, the shoes, the jewellery: it all comes at a cost.

Not wanting any students to miss out on the big event, Meghan Rothery and her Maurice Blackburn Rockhampton colleagues are calling in donations from people across the region.

About 100 gowns have already been donated in a dress drive which has far exceeded Meghan's expectations.

The Maurice Blackburn Rockhampton principal said she was looking to clear out her closet when she came up with the idea of helping students who may otherwise not be able to afford the formal.

She got her colleagues on board and soon a space in their office was dedicated to donations.

It's now bursting with dresses, accessories and shoes.

"Originally I anticipated just trying to get the local legal profession behind it, donating their old law ball dresses,” she said.

"But the initiative has just gained traction across the entire community.

"We've had dresses come in from people who have no connection with anyone in this office, they've just heard about it through media and social media.”

They've even had dresses posted to the office from Brisbane.

Meghan said it had been "an overwhelming response in terms of community support”.

After they gathered plenty of donations for female students, Maurice Blackburn put the call out for gentleman's formal wear.

"Of course, there are male students in exactly the same position of financial need and having that milestone graduation coming up at the end of the year, no one should miss out on that because they can't afford the attire,” Meghan said.

She said the region's high schools had been on board immediately and discretely identified several students who could benefit from the program.

But Meghan said this wasn't about just giving an outfit, they want to give an experience and will hold Say Yes to the Dress-style fittings for everyone to have a personal experience.

"By no means do we want this to have the appearance of a charitable experience,” she said.

"We want it to be a pamper experience where they feel glamorous and supported and have that celebratory feel in finishing their education.”

As well as formal wear, Meghan said the firm would also accept donations of services like hair, make-up and photography which would help make the event memorable for students.