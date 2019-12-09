How your pet can get a photo with Santa this weekend

Hannah Featherstone and Rosie can't wait to see Santa on Saturday

Hannah Featherstone and Rosie can't wait to see Santa on Saturday

HANNAH Featherstone hasn’t yet figured out what her four dogs are getting from Santa this year.

But they’ll get the chance to ask him for themselves at Kershaw Gardens on Saturday.

Ms Featherstone is a veterinary nurse with the Alma St clinic, who was moved by the recent bushfires to help however she could.

“I wanted to do something to help but sometimes you don’t know how,” she said.

So she organised the Alma Street Vet Fire Fundraiser which begins 7.30am near the play park.

“It will begin with a short walk around the gardens, followed by some breakfast and Santa photos,” she said.

“Even if someone comes along and buys a bacon and egg burger, they’re helping out the Rural Fire Brigade.

“There will also be baked goods and doggie bandannas for sale.”

Raffle tickets are available on the day or from the clinic beforehand.

An Aussie-style Santa Paws will be available for photos between 8am and 9am.