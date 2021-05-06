Menu
Howard Springs could be used exclusively to bring stranded Australians stuck in India home as the Federal Government considers an overhaul of arrangements.
Politics

NT could be key to bring stranded Aussies home from India

by JUDITH AISTHORPE
6th May 2021 12:28 PM
HOWARD Springs could be used exclusively to bring stranded Australians stuck in India home as the federal government considers an overhaul of arrangements.

Another option being considered is to repatriate Australians on flights which are carrying aid to the coronavirus-battered nation.

The Australian is reporting the proposals will be discussed as the first legal action against the Commonwealth's emergency powers, which prevent Australians from returning if they have been in India in the past fortnight, with the threat of fines and prison sentences for breaches.

About 9000 Australians are stuck in India, 900 of whom are considered vulnerable.

The flight suspension from India, which came into effect on April 27, is expected to be lifted on or around May 15 - when it is expected the number of active cases at Howard Springs should fall below five.

Immigration Minister Alex Hawke told The Australian the Northern Territory quarantine facility could "be used holistically for India".

"We want to keep everyone there so we can maintain and manage that, to keep the numbers (of cases) under control," he said.

Originally published as Howard Springs may be used exclusively to bring stranded Australians home from India

