Cat lucky to be alive after daring climb

Frankie almost lost one of her nine lives when she climbed between live power lines to the top of a power pole, forcing an electricity shutdown to rescue her.

Daredevil feline Frankie almost lost one of her nine lives after a daring rescue mission.

Ausgrid workers were called to the rescue after the moggy's owner spotted her perched perfectly atop a powerline pole in Matraville on Wednesday.

Frankie was stuck at the top of the pole, surrounded by live electricity lines. Picture: Ausgrid.

Ausgrid field supervisor Kurt Ware said kitten rescues are not commonplace in his job.

"I've been with Ausgrid for 14 years and this is only the second time I've seen a rescue like this involving a cat on one of our poles. It was a very unusual job.

"Everyone's reaction was to just scratch their head and ask how it got all the way up there?"

"Frankie's very worried owner was there waiting and was very relieved when she saw our truck drive up the street to come to the rescue," Mr Ware said.

Ausgrid workers had to shut off power to rescue Frankie. Picture: Ausgrid

It's a mystery how Frankie climbed to the top of the pole and a miracle she survived unscathed. With the dizzying drop and deadly live power lines below her, Frankie needed to be rescued quickly.

Power was shut off to safely allow Ausgrid workers to attempt the delicate rescue.

An elevated work platform took the crew high up to Frankie's position and made a slow and careful approach in order not to scare her.

Luckily for the Ausgrid crew, Frankie was more than happy to be rescued.

"The cat was quite friendly so when one of our crew put his hand out he was able to pick her up and hold her in the basket for the trip back to the ground," Mr Ware said.

"Her owner couldn't thank the guys enough and we were all just happy that everything went to plan, and we were able to reunite Frankie with her family," he said.

After her ordeal there was no staying for a cuddle and celebration with the crew - instead Frankie scurried quickly away back home for a well deserved cat nap.

