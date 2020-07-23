‘Hows it going?’: Gracemere welcomes new Sergeant

FRESH FACE: A new officer in charge at the Gracemere Police Station Sergeant Matt Hows has recently moved to our region from Barcaldine.

FRESH FACE: A new officer in charge at the Gracemere Police Station Sergeant Matt Hows has recently moved to our region from Barcaldine.

THERE is a new sheriff in town.

New officer in charge Sergeant Matt Hows recently arrived at the Gracemere Police Station and is already busily becoming acquainted with local members of the community.

Sgt Hows expects to be kept busier than he was at his former post – the sleepy town of Barcaldine.

All up, the Sergeant has spent the past eight years in western areas after leaving a Caboolture-based prosecutions position prior to that.

“What drew me to Gracemere was, I wanted to live and work in a regional community but wanted to get a little closer to the Queensland coastline after serving out west for the past eight years,” Sgt How said.

“Gracemere ticked all the boxes and I had heard so many positive reports about the community and the Gracemere Police.

“The Gracemere community has been very warm and inviting to me and my family since we have arrived.”

He was looking forward to meeting many more people over the next few weeks and working with them in any way to improve the quality of life for the Gracemere community.

Sgt How’s’s first day on the job with his partner Officer Studdy saw them arresting a man in Gracemere who was wanted for various offences in Mt Isa.

While he hadn’t expected to be introduced to the cells and the officers of the watch-house on his first day, it was great work getting this criminal off the streets and keep the community safe.

If you are to see Sgt Hows on your travels around the Gracemere area, don’t be a stranger, go over and say hello and ask him, “Hows it going?”