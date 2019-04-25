How's the latest Avengers flick been received in CQ?

EMOTIONAL FAREWELL: Teagan Nightingale and Summer Purdy almost wiped away tears as they bid farewell to their beloved Avengers franchise.

EMOTIONAL FAREWELL: Teagan Nightingale and Summer Purdy almost wiped away tears as they bid farewell to their beloved Avengers franchise. Sean Fox

The Rockhampton women attended a session of the final instalment in the Avengers franchise, titled Endgame which about filled the local cinema.

Speaking to The Morning Bulletin, Teagan and Summer said the film exceeded their expectations and then some.

Both women grew up with the Marvel universe, and Summer told us she had watched films with her father from a child.

"We were here an hour early and there was already people in the cinema,” they said.

Summer had bought her ticket on Tuesday from BCC Rockhampton just to be safe, while Teagan bought hers online.

And once the moment came for them to sink their teeth into the film, it didn't disappoint.

It was one of those rare films they couldn't leave their seats, even to go to the toilet.

"You'll understand when you see it, it is a very emotional movie, we cried in the first five minutes,” Teagan and Summer said.

They highly recommended the movie, and after leaving the cinema, it took them a while to process the events in the film.

It was a bittersweet feeling for them as they didn't want to say goodbye to the franchise.

"When it came to the ending, I wasn't ready for it to be the last one...it was very well done,” Summer said.

However, they were both pleased individual characters's plot lines would be explored in separate films in the future.

The three-hour-plus film was virtually shown on the hour across various cinemas in BCC Rockhampton.

Visit https://www.eventcinemas.com.au/Cinema/Rockhampton-North for session times.