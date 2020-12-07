Howzat: CQ player’s incredible bowling figures

The victorious Rockhampton team after their grand final win (back row, left to right) Luke Reid, Rion Banks, Tim Reid, Callum McMahon, Josh Hamilton, Joe McGahan and (front row) Travis Applewaite, Todd Harmsworth, Logan Whitfield, Brent Hartley and Steven Munchow.

LEFT-ARM paceman Rion Banks was in red-hot form at the inaugural CQ T20 Carnival played in Rockhampton at the weekend.

He finished with the incredible figures of 5/2, which included a hat-trick, from two overs as Rockhampton rolled Central Highlands in the grand final of the three-way competition on Sunday afternoon.

Banks took four wickets in his first over, which went dot ball, wicket, dot ball, wicket, wicket, wicket.

He also claimed a five-wicket haul when the teams met in the round game on Saturday afternoon.

Rockhampton selector Jason Wells said it was a stunning performance from Banks, who played his club cricket with Rockhampton Brothers.

“He was exceptional,” Wells said.

“It’s a great reward for a guy who tries hard every week.

“He lives and breathes the game, and it’s good to see him get results at that higher level.”

Rockhampton proved unbeatable at the weekend, scoring comfortable wins over Gladstone and Central Highlands to book their finals berth.

In their opening game on Saturday morning, they restricted Gladstone to 9/88, with David Heymer top scoring with 38.

Rockhampton opened their campaign with a strong win over Gladstone on Saturday morning. Photo: Vanessa Jarrett.

Banks, Josh Hamilton and Logan Whitfield bagged two wickets apiece.

Callum McMahon led the run chase with an unbeaten 44 from 29 balls, while skipper Todd Harmsworth made 21 as Rockhampton secured the win in the 10th over.

Todd was also among the runs against Central Highlands, scoring a quick-fire 43 from 28 balls which included four fours and two sixes.

His brother Aaron top-scored with 52 as Rockhampton finished at 8/169.

Banks then tore through the Central Highlands’ batting line-up, taking 5/9 off 3.1 overs, as they were dismissed for 123.

Rockhampton were through to the final, and Central Highlands booked their place with a three-run win over Gladstone on Sunday morning.

Rockhampton batted first in the decider, putting on 6/164 with Joe McGahan (55) and Brent Hartley (24) the highest contributors.

Their bowling attack then went to work, bowling Central Highlands out for just 44 in 11 overs.

Todd Harmsworth said it was a fantastic result, and Banks was outstanding, finishing with 12 wickets for the carnival.

“It was a good weekend,” he said. “Full credit to all our players, we played really well as a team and it showed in the final.”