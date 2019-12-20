HSA’s new activity space

Home Support clients are happy to learn new life skills.

Home Support clients are happy to learn new life skills.

HOME Support in Yeppoon has a lot to rejoice this Christmas as it gets set to expand services in 2020 and to use space at Cooee Bay PCYC complex.

CEO Grant Searles said the service would extend offerings in Yeppoon to include a range of new and exciting options from its new base at the PCYC in Cooee Bay.

“The possibilities are only limited by your imagination,” Mr Searles said.

“HSA already offers a wide range of small-group sessions, both centre based as well as in the community.

“Our group programs are built around individuals, their strengths and goals, and operate with the mantra ‘small groups, big outcomes’.

“Learn 4 Life, facilitated by qualified educators, will operate out of our base in Yeppoon, touching on a broad range of life skills.

“Topics include literacy, numeracy, money management, shopping and cooking, travel training, information technology, to name a few.”

Capricorn Coast PCYC co-ordinator Sergeant Greg Jones said he was pleased to see HSA take advantage of the great facilities available at the PCYC.

“We have a range of fun and challenging infrastructure on hand to give HSA clients a greater range of activities to work with,” Sgt Jones said.

“We are looking forward to sharing both our facilities and services with the group.”

Mr Searles said its Yellow Door Books retail skills and Groovy Mood Food Gelato programs were both proving to be extremely popular and producing some really exciting outcomes.

“Participants have the opportunity to learn a range of job-readiness skills while working in functioning businesses,” he said.

“There’s also a wide range of very popular recreation and social activities based within the community, ranging from our Social Night through to birdwatching and gamer groups.

“HSA also employs a number of experienced support co-ordinators and plan managers in our First Base Team who can take care of all people’s co-ordination of supports and plan management needs.”

Home Support Association Inc has been a local, NDIS-registered, not-for-profit provider of quality disability support in Capricorn Coast, Rockhampton and Mount Morgan since 1993.

“They employ locals who want to support local people to live the life they choose in their community,” Mr Searles said.

He added that at HSA, they understood that every person was unique, as were his or her talents, abilities and goals.

“Individuals can select from our current range of quality supports or we work with them to tailor a solution for them, the choice is theirs,” he said.

“HSA provide a range of supported accommodation and independent living options that are focused on your needs and capacity, building goals.”

There’s something for everyone at HSA, check out its web and Facebook pages.