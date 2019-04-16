Huawei P30 Pro super zoom camera put to test

SHOOTING in the dark on a night out with the boys fishing, you get to really appreciate the magic of the Huawei P30 Pro quad camera system.



This is a camera that can suck every bit of light out of the shot so that you can even see the stars in the night sky.

During daylight, the10x hybrid zoom is remarkable - and the best I've seen on a phone camera.

Huawei P30 Pro at 10 times zoom.





Going from wide angle to 1 times to 5 times to 10 times zoom gives you three completely different shots from a scene.



The camera has a digital zoom of 50 times, but don't expect to achieve clear shots with that, unless you have your phone set up on a tripod or stand and are using remote shooting options.



But that type of zoom is fun to play with - allowing you a telescope view of the world. We used it to see the highrises along the ocean from a hinterland lookout. It was pretty impressive, but the photos we took were far from sharp at full zoom.

At the 10 times hybrid zoom, however, we were able to grab some beautiful images, including of a stand up paddleboarder on the ocean in front of us at sunset.



The main camera is 40 megapixels, meaning there's plenty of detail to work with and on shorter zooms, the image stabilisation built in to the P30 Pro works very well.

Huawei promotes being able to bring the moon right before your eyes with up to 50 times zoom. We managed a couple of decent shots with a three quarter moon night but nothing you would bother to print.



At $1599, the P30 Pro is cheaper than the iPhone XS but more expensive than the Samsung's Galaxy S10.

Working the P30 Pro will come naturally to those used to Android phones though changing from an iPhone might be a slightly steeper learning curve.

The 6.47 inch diagonal OLED display is beautiful and not that unlike that one the S10 or iphone. Colours are vibrant while there's plenty of grunt on board to play the most graphic intensive games.



The screen curved at the edge which can be annoying for some users, but certainly not a deal breaker.

Huawei P30 Pro zoom is quite impressive, but not as sharp as a DSLR.





As well as the main lens, the P30 Pro has a 20MP ultra wide angle lens, an 8MP 5X telephoto lens and a time of flight camera that measures the depths of objects.



Like the top of the range iPhone phones, you can take beautiful portrait photos with bokeh depth effects but you will need a human face for the phone to find.



The low light capability of the camera is unmatched by its rivals.

Huawei P30 Pro makes the most of any light.





We took some photos down our street with a car in the foreground. While the street lights in the background looked a little fuzzy (they were at quite some distance), the focus of attention, a car in the foreground came up remarkably well.

I couldn't see what colour the car was with my eyes but see that in the camera.



Similarly on our fishing trip, a shot of one of the boys fishing with a headlamp on more than 30 metres away, came out bright enough to see the colour of his top even though he was in total blackness from where I looked.

Huawei P30 Pro has a decent dynamic range to pick up all the details.





Night mode takes a number of phones and then stitches them together to reveal the detail. It's pretty clever stuff.

In bright daylight, we also tested the Super Macro test on some flowers with some pretty vivid results.



One of the best things about the phone is the 4200mAh supercharge battery which can easily last a couple of days.

Huawei P30 Pro has a decent super macro mode.





The phone, comes not only with a case, but also a bundled USB-C charger which allows you to power up to about 70 percent in just 30 minutes.



The P30 Pro also features reverse wireless charging, which means you can wirelessly charge accessories like Apple's Airpods (if you have the new wireless charging case) or others.

The phone is powered by a Kirin 980 processor, has 8GB of RAM and 256GB of memory capacity.

Along with Samsung's S10 and the much more expensive Apple iPhone Xs Max, this phone is definitely in my top 3 and certainly tops for camera specs and performance.