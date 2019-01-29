Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Aaron Mooy is expected to return from injury this week
Aaron Mooy is expected to return from injury this week
Soccer

Mooy set to return for PL first

29th Jan 2019 10:36 AM

SOCCEROOS midfielder Aaron Mooy is expected to return to contention for new Huddersfield Town boss Jan Siewert's first game in charge against Everton.

Mooy has been sidelined with knee ligament damage since early December, meaning he missed Australia's recent Asian Cup campaign which saw them eliminated at the quarter-final stage at the hands of UAE on Friday.

It remains to be seen whether the Socceroos playmaker starts for the EPL clash but Siewert said on the official Huddersfield twitter feed: "I don't want to give the details of my line-up away before the Everton game, but AaronMooy is close to a return.

"It's been great to have him on the pitch with us."

Mooy's midfield partner Philip Billing is hoping to return to full training this week after missing the home defeat to Manchester City, while Danny Williams (knee) and Abdelhamid Sabiri (collarbone) are also still out.

More Stories

aaron mooy epl football huddersfield premier league soccer socceroos
News Corp Australia

Top Stories

    Emu Girls score gritty grand final win

    premium_icon Emu Girls score gritty grand final win

    Rugby League GALLERY: 24 teams contest Warba Wangarunya Rugby League Carnival

    • 29th Jan 2019 11:30 AM
    Homicide detectives investigating Rockhampton deaths

    premium_icon Homicide detectives investigating Rockhampton deaths

    Crime VIDEO: A man and a woman were found dead overnight

    Crash near Rocky school as children return from holidays

    premium_icon Crash near Rocky school as children return from holidays

    Breaking The two vehicle crash happened near a North Rockhampton school

    I got an OP1, but I'm not going to university

    premium_icon I got an OP1, but I'm not going to university

    Offbeat Matthew Sulman was on holiday overseas when received unexpected news