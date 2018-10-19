Menu
Murdered Gold Coast man Huegio Bonham.
Financial planner murdered client with hammer

by AAP
19th Oct 2018 6:09 PM

A FINANCIAL planner who bashed a Gold Coast man to death with a hammer during a heated business meeting has been found guilty of murder.

Trung The Ma, 35, admitted killing Huegio Bonham, 63, in 2014, but argued due to his poor mental health at the time, coupled with his client's attempt to blackmail him, he should be found guilty of the lesser charge of manslaughter.

The jury disagreed and in the Brisbane Supreme Court this evening they found Ma guilty of murdering Mr Bonham in a bid to cover up his theft of $706,000 from his client.

