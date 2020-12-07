‘Hug your children’: Mum’s tragic tribute

The grieving family of a young mum killed in a tragic house fire have spoken of their loss at a moving memorial.

The deaths of Abbey Forrest, 19, partner Inda Sohal, 28, and their three-week-old baby Ivy at their Point Cook, Melbourne home last Wednesday has shocked the nation, after it was revealed the blaze was allegedly deliberately lit.

Ms Forrest's parents Alan and Elizabeth attended a memorial dedicated to the young family on Sunday alongside dozens of members of the community, who brought balloons, toys and flowers to the site.

A tree was also planted at a nearby park as a permanent reminder of the family, who had only recently moved to the neighbourhood.

Abbey Forrest, Indi Sohal and baby Ivy who died in a house fire in Point Cook. Picture: Supplied

Speaking to 9 News from the memorial, a heartbroken Mrs Forrest broke down while revealing the last words her daughter said to her, explaining she had spoken to the "glowing" and "beautiful" new mum just hours before the tragedy.

"I spoke to her the night before and she said: 'Love you mum, talk to you tomorrow'," Mrs Forrest said.

"Hug your children, because you're not supposed to bury your children.

"So give them a hug and let them know that you love them, because you never know when you'll see them again."

Mr Forrest told the Herald Sun the "magic" memorial and support from the community was helping his "close-knit" family cope with their grief.

New parents Abbey Forrest and Indi Sohal were devoted to their baby daughter Ivy. Picture: Supplied

"I'm absolutely amazed by the amount of people and their generosity and support of what happened to my daughter, my granddaughter and future son-in-law," he said.

"The amount of people who had that support for us, it's just amazing."

Victoria Police have charged 46-year-old sex worker Jenny Hayes with three counts of murder and arson causing death following the fire.

Meanwhile a GoFundMe page set up by Abbey's sister Emily to help cover funeral costs has so far raised $31,116.

Mr Singh's parents, who live in India, are planning to hold a traditional ceremony for their son in his homeland.

"I want to do what we can for all three of these beautiful souls who had their lives tragically cut short," Emily Forrest wrote on the fundraising page.

She also provided an update after Ms Hayes' arrest.

The “close-knit” Forrest family have been shattered by their loss. Picture: Supplied

Ms Hayes, who was not known to the young family, was visiting another man staying in the downstairs area of the family's townhouse and allegedly set a mattress on fire that led to the fatal inferno following an argument over sexual services.

"As you are all aware, this has now been confirmed it was a deliberately lit fire and a 46yo woman has been taken into custody," she posted.

"A big thank you to the emergency services who tried to save them, neighbours who attended that night and did their best, and all of those who have sent their sympathies and condolences whether you be family, friends or strangers.

"The community we are in is amazing and my family and I are beyond grateful for the help and support you have given and offered."

Ms Hayes will next face court in March 2021.

Originally published as 'Hug your children': Mum's tragic tribute