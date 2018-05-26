Huge $200,000 investment for coast females in football

Keppel MP Brittany Lauga with some girls from the Capricorn Coast Football Club.

FEMALE footballers on the Capricorn Coast are set for a major win with a $200,000 investment announced for vital facilities.

Part of the $15.2 million state-wide Female Facilities Program under the Palaszczuk Government's, Member for Keppel Brittany Lauga said the money was a much needed investment into the local women's football community.

"This is great for all our local women and girl footballers with the Capricorn Coast Football Club Football to use the money to improve its home ground facilities,” Mrs Lauga said.

"The Capricorn Coast Football Club will use the money to upgrade its current amenities block including four new change rooms (including specific female change rooms), seven showers, 10 toilets including a disability access cubicle, two parent rooms, officials' room, two storage rooms and a first aid room.

"These new change rooms will help boost the women's game on the Capricorn Coast which continues to grow, and I can't wait for the next Matildas stars like Sam Kerr or Kyah Simon to come from here.

"The Female Facilities Program is about meeting the current and future needs of women and girls to encourage them to get out and get active,” said Mrs Lauga.

Minister for Sport Mick de Brenni said an overwhelming number of applications were received for the Female Facilities Program, which provides grants of up to $500,000 to help local sporting clubs provide inclusive facilities for players and patrons.

"The sheer volume of applications shows that this funding is exactly what many clubs need to help them address inequality in sport and boost female participation numbers,” Mr de Brenni said.

"The total value of the 45 funded projects is over $15.2 million and covers a huge array of activities - from AFL, rugby league and cricket to sailing and BMX.

"This is all about addressing inequality in sport across Queensland,” said the Minister.

For more information about the program and other opportunities available under Get in the Game visit:

www.qld.gov.au/recreation/sports/funding/getinthegame/