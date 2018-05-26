Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Keppel MP Brittany Lauga with some girls from the Capricorn Coast Football Club.
Keppel MP Brittany Lauga with some girls from the Capricorn Coast Football Club. Brittany Lauga
Community

Huge $200,000 investment for coast females in football

Shayla Bulloch
by
26th May 2018 11:39 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

FEMALE footballers on the Capricorn Coast are set for a major win with a $200,000 investment announced for vital facilities.

Part of the $15.2 million state-wide Female Facilities Program under the Palaszczuk Government's, Member for Keppel Brittany Lauga said the money was a much needed investment into the local women's football community.

"This is great for all our local women and girl footballers with the Capricorn Coast Football Club Football to use the money to improve its home ground facilities,” Mrs Lauga said.

"The Capricorn Coast Football Club will use the money to upgrade its current amenities block including four new change rooms (including specific female change rooms), seven showers, 10 toilets including a disability access cubicle, two parent rooms, officials' room, two storage rooms and a first aid room.

"These new change rooms will help boost the women's game on the Capricorn Coast which continues to grow, and I can't wait for the next Matildas stars like Sam Kerr or Kyah Simon to come from here.

"The Female Facilities Program is about meeting the current and future needs of women and girls to encourage them to get out and get active,” said Mrs Lauga.

Minister for Sport Mick de Brenni said an overwhelming number of applications were received for the Female Facilities Program, which provides grants of up to $500,000 to help local sporting clubs provide inclusive facilities for players and patrons.

"The sheer volume of applications shows that this funding is exactly what many clubs need to help them address inequality in sport and boost female participation numbers,” Mr de Brenni said.

"The total value of the 45 funded projects is over $15.2 million and covers a huge array of activities - from AFL, rugby league and cricket to sailing and BMX.

"This is all about addressing inequality in sport across Queensland,” said the Minister.

For more information about the program and other opportunities available under Get in the Game visit:

www.qld.gov.au/recreation/sports/funding/getinthegame/

brittany lauga mp capricorn coast palaszczuk government soccer
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    $25m Rocky hospital carpark edges closer to completion

    $25m Rocky hospital carpark edges closer to completion

    Politics WATCH: Update on parking fees, schedule and budget provided in latest look at new expansion.

    Mega Fitzroy River Water bill saver a step closer

    premium_icon Mega Fitzroy River Water bill saver a step closer

    Council News The plan will cut millions from the operating costs

    Jack wins fight for recognition, 50 years after battle

    premium_icon Jack wins fight for recognition, 50 years after battle

    News 'They were throwing hand grenades, one landed a metre from my pit'

    Harry's Storm debut 'wonderful memory' for Yeppoon family

    Harry's Storm debut 'wonderful memory' for Yeppoon family

    Sport Coast mum couldn't believe it when her son broke the news.

    Local Partners