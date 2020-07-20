Huge $850K tree planting program planned for region

THE ROCKHAMPTON region is set to get a whole lot shadier as council pledges to plant 1000 trees this financial year.

Rockhampton Regional Council usually has a standing budget item of $250,000 for planting street trees.

This year’s budget’s has heavily ramped up tree planting, thanks to a Federal Government grant of $600,000, with a total $850,000 allocated.

A planting program is to be endorsed by the Rockhampton Regional Council table by August 1.

The trees are to go through key corridors and recreational areas.

The region lost a wide amount of tree canopy coverage after natural weather events including Cyclone Marcia in 2015 and Cyclone Debbie in 2017.

“This has been on council’s agenda for a number of years especially in the wake of Tropical Cyclone Marcia in 2015 where we lost an estimated 25 per cent of our green canopy,” Mayor Margaret Strelow said.

“Councillors have identified footpaths and trees as areas where they want to see significant progress during this term as we are really conscious of the importance of shade in our climate and the need for natural green spaces in our streets.

“We are looking to both Ballarat and Darwin as models as to what a structured street tree plan will look like while also building on the work done previously.

“We’re keen to see a serious ramping up of street trees right across our region and, while this year’s budget is a slower start than we would’ve liked, we look to see this program expanding even more in years to come.”

The planting projects must be delivered by May 2021.

A five-year planting program will also be developed for the next financial year beginning June 2021.

