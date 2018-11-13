Huge $9.1M funding set to open doors for more CQUni students

UNIVERSITY access in Rockhampton is set to get a huge boost after the Federal Government announced a higher education package designed to increase participation among regional students.

The Federal Government announced yesterday it will deliver $134.8 million in funding that will go towards scholarships, growth of regional university campuses and new regional study hubs that will help Rockhampton's university population continue to grow.

CQUniversity, which has 16 campuses including Rockhampton, Townsville and Cairns, is set to receive $9.1 million over four years.

The $9.1 million will be put towards 165 additional commonwealth support places in 2019, expanding to 193 in 2020.

CQUniversity Vice-Chancellor Professor Scott Bowman (pictured) said it was good to see the Federal Government focusing on better access to regional universities throughout Australia.

"CQUniversity is one of the largest regional universities in Australia, with a majority of our students studying in a regional, rural or remote location," Prof Bowman said.

Federal Member for Capricornia Michelle Landry said Coalition Government funding to increase the number of students at CQUniversity would be a major boost for local students and the economy.

"This is a great opportunity for CQUniversity to continue its work in growing and expanding its educational services, which is ultimately great news for students, families and businesses in Central Queensland," Ms Landry said.

"By offering more higher education opportunities locally, we can retain our smart young people and also attract more students to the region.

"If students can study locally it will greatly reduce the cost of attaining a higher education, while hosting more students will boost local businesses and the economy.

"We know the bulk of students who study in the regions stay and that's good news for local workforce skills."

Minister for Education Dan Tehan said the Australian Government was committing an additional $92.5 million to support extra places at universities with a regional growth focus.