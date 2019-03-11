Menu
Sephora opening at Sunshine Plaza
Business

Huge beauty chain sets sights on the Sunshine Coast

11th Mar 2019 10:21 AM
SUMMER might be over, but Sephora Australia is just heating up, today announcing it will open at the Sunshine Plaza this month.

As part of the Plaza's $440 million redevelopment, Sephora's 19th store and fourth Queensland location will open its doors on March 28.

Interim general manager of Sephora Australia and New Zealand, Pedro Coutinho, said he was eager to join the dozens of other stores opening at the Sunshine Plaza.

"With many of our clients from the Sunshine Coast and further north currently shopping exclusively online or travelling to Brisbane to get to Sephora, it's exciting for us to be able to bring the unique Sephora retail experience closer to their homes," he said.

"While our website and app are convenient and easy to explore and play, sometimes there's nothing better than popping into store to have a play and try something new.

 

"Whether Sunshine Plaza is your local shopping centre or you're holidaying in Noosa, Sephora will put beauty on the map on the Sunshine Coast."

Sophora will open at the Sunshine Plaza on March 28.
Sunshine Plaza centre manager Michael Manwaring said he was delighted Sephora was open its doors this month.

"We don't underestimate the excitement this announcement will generate in the lead-up to our grand opening on the 28th of March," he said.

"Sephora is a trailblazer in the international world of beauty and we look forward to our customers experiencing first-hand the brand's incredible ability to connect with customers through the sensory experiences offered in-store."

Sephora Sunshine Plaza opens at 10am on Thursday, March 28.

For more information visit www.sephora.com.au.

