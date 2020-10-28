Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Beer-lovers couldn’t believe it when a case of beer was coming up with a 70 per cent discount online. But now Liquorland won’t pay up.
Beer-lovers couldn’t believe it when a case of beer was coming up with a 70 per cent discount online. But now Liquorland won’t pay up.
Lifestyle

Huge beer discount after website glitch

by Kathy Skantzos
28th Oct 2020 2:26 PM

Beer drinkers were chinking over a huge accidental online discount on Liquorland's Mountain Goat beer slabs yesterday.

An online pricing error of Mountain Goat Steam Ale slabs sent beer fans into a spiral on Tuesday.

The $59 cases of craft beer were showing up for just $17.50 a case on the website's checkout.

The more than 70 per cent discount saw shoppers bulking up on the beer, with some purchasing 10 at a time.

One shopper bought 10 slabs for $175 - a saving of $485.

Liquorland has backpedaled, though, and has told customers the orders will not be fulfilled.

The liquor chain said it will refund the customers instead.

"The terms and conditions on the Liquorland website state that we reserve the right to correct pricing errors made due to human error, computer malfunction or other reason," a Liquorland spokesperson said.

The wrong price was displayed for Mountain Goat Organic Steam Ale Can 375ml slabs on the Liquorland website, but was resolved quickly.

The company was first alerted to the issue on Tuesday afternoon and the online pricing error was resolved by Tuesday night.

Liquorland quickly backpedaled from the mistake and is refunding the orders processed online.
Liquorland quickly backpedaled from the mistake and is refunding the orders processed online.

"The product is no longer orderable and customers who placed orders when the incorrect price was displayed have not been charged," the spokesperson said.

"We apologise to customers for any inconvenience."

After the Victorian Government announced an easing of lockdown restrictions in Melbourne, many were quick to get on the beers and circulate the news of the glitch on Twitter.

Liquorland did not disclose how many slabs were sold during the buying frenzy.

 

Originally published as Huge beer discount after website glitch

beer liquorland mountain goat beer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        REVEALED: 57 people on Community Voice Panels

        Premium Content REVEALED: 57 people on Community Voice Panels

        News Livingstone Shire Council’s new concept has certainly proved popular. See who made the cut.

        • 28th Oct 2020 3:00 PM
        BLACKOUT: CQ state school loses power amid severe storm

        Premium Content BLACKOUT: CQ state school loses power amid severe storm

        Weather School officials say students will be kept indoors at the end of the day if the...

        • 28th Oct 2020 2:37 PM
        Major fire, stranded boat creates busy week for coast guard

        Premium Content Major fire, stranded boat creates busy week for coast guard

        News A vessel was left stranded on the rocks following an early morning mishap.

        • 28th Oct 2020 2:36 PM
        Rocky Stadium project pushes forward despite Labor criticism

        Premium Content Rocky Stadium project pushes forward despite Labor criticism

        Politics Rocky Stadium’s proponents have railed against Labor’s accusations that they were...

        • 28th Oct 2020 2:00 PM