Huge blow as national championships set for Rocky cancelled

Rockhampton was set to host the country’s best riders at the national junior motocross championships but the event has been cancelled due to COVID-19. Picture: File.

MOTOCROSS: The Rockhampton and District Motocross Club has been denied the chance to host the Australian Junior Championships this year but the executive is doing all it can to secure the 2021 event.

RADMX, in consultation with Motorcycling Australia, this week made the tough decision to cancel the 2020 edition because of COVID-19 and the associated travel restrictions.

The six-day event, originally scheduled for July, was postponed in April in the hope it could be run in late September, but that is not feasible now.

It was the first time the junior nationals would have been held in Rockhampton.

It was a coup for the club and an economic boon for the region, given it was set to attract almost 500 competitors and was likely to inject as much as $1 million into the local economy.

RADMX treasurer and race secretary Debbie Dark said it was a hard call to make but ultimately there was no choice.

“With strict travel restrictions and border closures it is simply not possible to hold the national championships,” she said.

“While we are disappointed the championships could not proceed, we are very thankful for efforts put in by our members to prepare a fantastic track and the sponsors who strongly supported the event and who we hope will stay on should we get it next year.

“We are also mindful of the economic impact the cancellation will have, given we were expecting not only hundreds of competitors but their families and support teams.

“We have had a very good relationship with MA and will continue discussions with them about the potential of holding the championships in 2021 during the September/October school holidays.”

Dark said the club might consider holding a stand-alone event in place of the nationals.

Meanwhile, racing returns to Six Mile Raceway with a club day on Sunday, August 16.