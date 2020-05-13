Huge boost to CQ prison with 30+ new officers

WELCOME: Some of the fresh new faces among Capricornia Correctional Centre's largest intake of officers.

AN INFLUX of new recruits has this week resulted in Capricornia Correctional Centre recording its highest ever intake of graduate officers.

The 37-strong cohort celebrated the completion of their intensive training in a ceremony held in Rockhampton.

Each of the graduates is now set to join their fellow colleagues at the Etna Creek correctional centre starting from Thursday.

Member for Keppel and Assistant Education Minister Brittany Lauga attended Wednesday’s ceremony, noting the intensive specialist training graduates were required to complete.

“The officers at Capricornia Correctional Centre do a fantastic job of keeping us safe, while working in a challenging and fast-paced environment,” she said.

“It’s because of them that Queensland is, and continues to be, a safe place.”

Member for Rockhampton Barry O’Rourke shared similar sentiments, saying the record number of graduates demonstrated dedicated efforts by QCS to increase recruitment in regional Queensland.

The size of the graduating cohort, he said, made it clear the Palaszczuk Government was all about jobs and training for regional Queensland.

“Capricornia Correctional Centre is our local jobs powerhouse, and I’m a proud advocate for the employment opportunities it creates,” he said.

“With the expansion of the Centre coming online this year, QCS are recruiting over 200 new staff to the Centre.”

Mr O’Rourke believes the Palaszczuk Government is fulfilling its promise to generate jobs in regional Queensland, adding QCS is an ideal opportunity for many.