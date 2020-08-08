Menu
Brittany Lauga with Farnborough prep school teacher Angela Hinds with Yellow Prep class.
Education

Huge boost to improve Cap Coast primary schooling

kaitlyn smith
8th Aug 2020 12:48 PM
STUDENTS at two separate primary schools on the Capricorn Coast are enjoying the many benefits of a $500,000 state-funded refurbishment scheme.

Member for Keppel Brittany Lauga on Friday attended Farnborough State School, revealing her delight at the upgraded facility’s use of a reported $300,000 boost.

Ms Lauga was also provided a tour of the new facilities by Farnborough SS principal Ross Deards.

The popular school confirmed it had put to use the sizeable funding to both enhance and refurbish parts of its junior and senior student areas.

Its designated prep learning space saw further improvements to its classrooms and kitchen areas, while the senior play area’s shade structure was also replaced.

“These are just some of the projects the Palaszczuk Government has delivered for schools in the Keppel electorate,” said Ms Lauga.

Yeppoon State School also receiving nearly $140,000 in state funding.

School officials opted to delegate its funds to the enhancement of shade structure surrounding its junior playground.

