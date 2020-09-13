Huge carpet python on the loose in Gracemere

The snake is described as a 7ft yellow and black carpet python and not native to the region. Picture: Facebook

A GRACEMERE resident has taken to social media to warn the public to keep their eyes open for a missing snake after it slithered away from home.

The warning was posted to the Facebook group Gracemere Neighbourhood Watch this morning.

According to the post, the snake belonged to a resident on Temora St and was last seen about 5pm yesterday on a driveway in Serendipity Way.

The snake was described as a 7ft yellow and black carpet python and was not native to the region.

The post explained the snake was used to warm environments and may be found in a garage.

The snake will be reported during the week as missing to the Department of Environment and Science.

The resident has asked people not harm the snake in any way.

If found, call 0428807871 or the owner Katherine Kerz on 0483027965.