Huge changes to Yeppoon parking come into effect next month

AFTER listening to the needs of local businesses, residents and stakeholders, the council’s regulated parking strategy is set to take effect on October 14, with a one-month grace period starting from September 16.

Mayor Bill Ludwig said the parking strategy was the result of input from the wider community to encourage more regular turnover of carpark spaces while providing fairer access to convenient parking for customers of local businesses and visitors to our foreshore attractions.

“For those who need a longer stay, the community will have the option of accessing more than 500 free and untimed carparks within short walking distance of the Yeppoon Foreshore, Lagoon Precinct and Yeppoon Town Centre, or by paying $2 per hour to access the 82 parking spaces adjacent to the Yeppoon Lagoon,” Cr Ludwig said.

“The parking strategy includes the introduction of one, two and three-hour timed parking zones in the Yeppoon Town Centre and will operate between 8.30am to 5pm Monday to Friday and 8am to noon on Saturdays.

“The adopted regulated parking zones will ensure that everyone, including the local community and visitors, have convenient parking opportunities to shop and enjoy our revitalised foreshore and town centre.

“Council would like to commend the Queensland Government’s fantastic support in providing $297,000 towards the installation of smart lighting, public Wi-Fi and the implementation of paid parking services.”

The introduction of paid parking next to the Yeppoon Lagoon precinct aligns with the overall Livingstone Shire Council strategy for parking within the Yeppoon Town Centre and greater foreshore area.

There are four cashless pay stations located throughout the precinct or patrons can pay via the Capricorn Coast Parking App.

The mobile phone app will inform users when their time is almost up and they will have the option to extend their stay with a top-up.

The Yeppoon Lagoon paid parking will operate from 8.30am to 5pm unless otherwise signed.

For more information about the parking changes, see the council’s website.