Huge clue in new Star Wars trailer

TWO months out from its hugely anticipated release, Disney has dropped the final full-length trailer for Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker and, boy, do we have chills.

Directed by JJ Abrams and produced by Lucasfilm, The Rise of Skywalker is the final chapter of the nine-part Skywalker saga that began in 1977, and the third instalment of the Star Wars sequel trilogy after The Force Awakens (2015) and The Last Jedi (2017).

There was a lot to take from the two minute trailer but here are the key moments.

Among the wild montage of epic cinematography are scenes of Rey and Kylo Ren fighting. A voiceover hints the pair will band together, despite being on opposing sides of The Force.

"Long have I waited, and now, your coming together is your undoing."

Rey appears to team up Kylo.

Fans suggest the voice is Emperor Palpatine, who was thought to be dead at the end of the 1983 movie Return of the Jedi. Palpatine's voice has been used in previous teasers, but the trailer strongly hints at a possible return.

Elsewhere, and in what will no doubt spark furious tears among diehard supporters, it looks as though C-3PO could be on his last legs, with the rest of the gang going on a mission without him.

"(I'm) taking one last look sir, at my friends," he says to Poe. And to all of our souls.

The trailer ends with a close up of Rey gripping her lightsaber, with Luke's voice whispering, "the Force will be with you," followed with Leia saying, "always."

Sobbing. Uncontrollably.

Melting.

The film, which will be 155 minutes long (the longest Star Wars movie ever), will see the Resistance face the First Order one more time, and the end of the ancient conflict between the Jedi and the Sith.

The Last Jedi saw the controversial death of Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) after a battle with Kylo Ren (Adam Driver), leaving diehard fans distraught.

And while there were many fan theories Luke didn't actually die, Hamill himself, who is returning for Episode IX, seemed to reveal he would be a Force ghost.

For those who don't know, a Force ghost, or Jedi ghost, is someone who has died but hasn't merged with the Force so they can still be visible to whomever they choose.

Hamill actually seemed a little salty when asked about his return for the final chapter.

"The fact that I'm involved in any capacity is only because of that peculiar aspect of the Star Wars mythology in that, as a Jedi, you're allowed to come back and make a curtain call as a force ghost," he told AP.

Luke Skywalker died in The Last Jedi.

The Rise of Skywalker will hit cinemas on December 20.

It was originally supposed to be directed by Colin Trevorrow, who made Jurassic World, but he was fired in the early stages and replaced by Abrams, the man behind The Force Awakens, which is the fourth highest grossing film of all time.

Tickets were made available for pre-purchase in the US yesterday, and ticket company Atom Tickets reportedly sold 45 per cent more in the first hour than Marvel's April blockbuster Avengers: Endgame, which eclipsed Avatar to become the highest grossing movie ever.

Though it would be a huge feat, this holds The Rise of Skywalker in good stead to knock Endgame off its perch for the coveted title.

Disney last year announced returning cast members including Daisy Ridley, Adam Driver, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Lupita Nyong'o, Domhnall Gleeson, Kelly Marie Tran, Joonas Suotamo, and Billie Lourd.

Daisy Ridley plays Rey. Picture: YouTube

Veteran Star Wars actors Hamill, Anthony Daniels, and Billy Dee Williams, who will reprise his role as Lando Calrissian, also star in the film.

Newcomers to the cast include Naomi Ackie and Richard E Grant.

The trailer release coincides with original Star Wars star Carrie Fisher's 63rd birthday.

Fisher died suddenly in 2016 at age 60, but her character, Princess Leia, will appear in the movie.

As is customary in the era of social media, the Twitter fandom are losing their minds about the whole thing.

