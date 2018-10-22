Huge concert event to raise funds for CQ drought relief

DROUGHT APPEAL: CQ performer Rhonda Janes is one of three local artists announced to take to the stage at the Great Western Hotel for an important cause.

DROUGHT APPEAL: CQ performer Rhonda Janes is one of three local artists announced to take to the stage at the Great Western Hotel for an important cause. Warren Acutt

AMIDST many various charity concerts to aid drought-affected farmers, a popular Central Queensland venue will soon host its own to support those locally impacted.

Three Central Queensland acts have been announced to perform at the Stomp the Crack: Beef Capital Cares drought appeal concert next month.

Crowd favourites Tony Cook, Rhonda Janes and Aristokatz are the first three of 11 performers set to showcase their skills for an important cause.

The large line-up will take place on Sunday, November 11 when nine hours of entertainment commence from 12pm.

Most music tastes will be covered at the concert event.

Audiences can expect the Stomp the Crack: Beef Capital Cares drought appeal concert to feature an array of country, blues, pop and rock music.

In an effort to raise funds to relieve drought-affected farmers of the hardship which has been caused by severe drought, the event is sure to be a hit.

Adult tickets cost $29 with all proceeds to be donated to the Queensland Country Women's Association (QCWA) while attendees aged 17 and under are free.

While there are many organisations who have raised and distributed funds for drought-affected families, an event spokesman said it had been arranged for the QCWA to provide vouchers to those affected by drought.

"They would distribute the money to those affected in Central Queensland in the form of vouchers to be spent at local stores that appealed,” a spokesman said.

For more information, contact Warren Acutt on 4926 6422 or warren@apap.com.au.