Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Construction at the Aldi site on Gladstone Rd.
Construction at the Aldi site on Gladstone Rd. Aden Stokes
Business

Huge cost of Rockhampton's new Aldi store explained

vanessa jarrett
by
13th Jan 2019 4:25 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

SOUTH Rockhampton's new Aldi store has an estimated construction budget of $14-$15million, about $10million dollars more than a typical supermarket on a slab.

The additional cost comes as the building is suspended with a basement car park.

The stand-alone supermarket with a 1999sqm space and a two-level car park is being built on piers to avoid any impact of potential flood waters.

Last Thursday, The Morning Bulletin reported that Mainbrace Constructions had been awarded the build tender to complete the construction of the site, following the demise of JM Kelly in October.

Mainbrace Constructions advised they were regrettably unable to make any comment to the media due to a confidentiality clause in its contract.

The Aldi job isn't the first project for Mainbrace Constructions in Rockhampton.

In 2013, the building company, with offices in Sydney, Melbourne

and Brisbane, was awarded the

contract for the Allenstown Square upgrade.

READ HERE: What's happening with Aldi in North Rockhampton?

According to the plans submitted to Rockhampton Regional Council, the store has six long aisles with breaks in the middle.

Aldi first submitted a development application to Rockhampton Regional Council in February 2017 and

The development will be built on the vacant site adjacent to Fantastic Furniture on the southbound lane of Gladstone Rd.

The Gladstone Rd Aldi site is part of the block Fantastic Furniture sits on.

In October 2017, the 15, 315 sqm block was valued at $1.2 million. Fantastic Property Pty Ltd owns the land.

Aldi confirmed last week the store is anticipated to be open in November 2019.

aldi aldi australia aldi rockampton aldi rockhampton south development application gladstone road tmbbusiness
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    Man convicted over fake emergency calls

    premium_icon Man convicted over fake emergency calls

    Crime He rang police, saying someone was threatening to kill him and his family

    • 13th Jan 2019 5:06 PM
    Bakery hand steals $1300 from employer

    premium_icon Bakery hand steals $1300 from employer

    Crime 'Spur of the moment' decision ends badly

    • 13th Jan 2019 4:19 PM
    What's the drink of choice in Rocky?

    premium_icon What's the drink of choice in Rocky?

    Business 'We buy it in 11-12 pallets at a time... it flies out the door'

    • 13th Jan 2019 4:10 PM
    Dispute over Rocky Hospital project payments revealed

    premium_icon Dispute over Rocky Hospital project payments revealed

    Politics Project cost discussions revealed in confidential government papers

    Local Partners