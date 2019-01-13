Huge cost of Rockhampton's new Aldi store explained

Construction at the Aldi site on Gladstone Rd.

Construction at the Aldi site on Gladstone Rd. Aden Stokes

SOUTH Rockhampton's new Aldi store has an estimated construction budget of $14-$15million, about $10million dollars more than a typical supermarket on a slab.

The additional cost comes as the building is suspended with a basement car park.

The stand-alone supermarket with a 1999sqm space and a two-level car park is being built on piers to avoid any impact of potential flood waters.

Last Thursday, The Morning Bulletin reported that Mainbrace Constructions had been awarded the build tender to complete the construction of the site, following the demise of JM Kelly in October.

Mainbrace Constructions advised they were regrettably unable to make any comment to the media due to a confidentiality clause in its contract.

The Aldi job isn't the first project for Mainbrace Constructions in Rockhampton.

In 2013, the building company, with offices in Sydney, Melbourne

and Brisbane, was awarded the

contract for the Allenstown Square upgrade.

According to the plans submitted to Rockhampton Regional Council, the store has six long aisles with breaks in the middle.

Aldi first submitted a development application to Rockhampton Regional Council in February 2017 and

The development will be built on the vacant site adjacent to Fantastic Furniture on the southbound lane of Gladstone Rd.

The Gladstone Rd Aldi site is part of the block Fantastic Furniture sits on.

In October 2017, the 15, 315 sqm block was valued at $1.2 million. Fantastic Property Pty Ltd owns the land.

Aldi confirmed last week the store is anticipated to be open in November 2019.