Huge CQ business to employ 200+ locals & host Asian students

HEADING OUR WAY: A second group of Korean students arrives in Rockhampton this week to train at Teys Australia.

HEADING OUR WAY: A second group of Korean students arrives in Rockhampton this week to train at Teys Australia.

A SECOND group of Korean trainees arrives in Rockhampton this week to undertake 12 months on-the-job training at Teys Brothers abattoir as part of Korean Government funded program, K-Move.

In line with their training, the students will complete a Certificate II in Meat Processing.

Teys is also preparing to employ more locals as the abattoir ramps up operations for what is expected to be a busy year in 2019.

"Earlier this year Teys employed a number of local school leavers and later this year we will be looking to employ in excess of 200 skilled and unskilled workers as we ramp up operations for a busy year ahead," general manager Wasantha Mudanayake said.

"Teys prides itself on investing in people from different backgrounds, so we are proud to welcome the students from Korea who add to our cultural diversity and present business opportunities for Rockhampton."

Mr Mudanayake said the trainees were a great addition to the workforce and they would be able to transfer valuable skills into the industry in Australia and back home.

Teys General Manager of Operations Wasantha Mudannayake, General Manager of Corporate Services Tom Maguire and Rockhampton Region Mayor Margaret Strelow with some of the new Teys employees. Allan Reinikka

READ: Big employee announces 250 new Rocky jobs by the end of the year

READ: Rocky teen's successful future in region's big employer

The K-Move program sends about 500 Korean students to Australia each year, injecting $30 million into the economy.

The first local intake of students was in January this year after a MOU was signed last year between Rockhampton Regional Council, Teys Brothers, HRD Korea and Smart Education and Training Australia.

Rockhampton Region mayor, Margaret Strelow said the council was continuing to lure overseas programs as part of its commitment to raising the region's profile in international education.

The program is a result of Advance Rockhampton's collaboration with Teys and forging new connections with international programs that traditionally sent students to the capital cities.

"Typically, programs like this will send students directly to Sydney or Brisbane, so we are thrilled to have our share and be recognised as a place that offers excellence in training," Cr Strelow said.

"I am confident the trainees will have an incredible learning experience, particularly under the reputable management of Teys.

"There really is no better place to gain work experience in the beef industry than the Beef Capital of Australia itself."

Cr Strelow commended the council's Economic Development team, Advance Rockhampton for its significant efforts to improve readiness for international education and to promote Rockhampton as a study destination.

A third intake of Korean students is expected to arrive in December.