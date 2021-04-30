Menu
A group of night-time fishermen have had the fright of their lives in Kakadu when a ‘4 to 5-metre crocodile’ launched itself into their boat.
Huge croc launches into boat and attacks fishermen

JASMINE BURKE
30th Apr 2021 10:28 AM
A GROUP of night-time fishermen have had the fright of their lives when a crocodile launched itself into their boat on the South Alligator River.

NT Health confirmed a 32-year-old NSW man was treated for body grazes after the croc launched into the boat and damaged the seat the man was sitting in, ABC Radio reported.

It is understood the group stopped to cook dinner near the banks of Mud Island on the night of Saturday April 24 when the crocodile attacked.

Kakadu rangers are now scouring the river for the crocodile, which is likely to be removed according to crocodile expert Dr Adam Britton.

Dr Britton told the ABC, that judging from the damage to the boat and the man's injuries, he estimated the crocodile would have been four- to five-metres long.

He said it was "very unusual" behaviour from a crocodile.

It is the third crocodile attack this year for the Territory.

