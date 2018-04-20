Huge crowd to saddle up for popular Yeppoon Cup race meeting

TOP CHANCE: Elyce Smith will ride top weight Motorised in the Yeppoon Cup.

HORSE RACING: The Yeppoon Turf Club is planning for one of its biggest Saturdays of local racing on record at Keppel Park Race Course tomorrow.

About 69 horses have accepted to run at Keppel Park, which is far greater than usual.

The feature race on the card is the $10,000 G.J. Gardner Yeppoon Cup (1400m), which has attracted a field of eight starters.

Top weight the Fred Smith-trained Motorised returned from a spell in brilliant winning fashion at Callaghan Park in Rockhampton a fortnight ago.

Motorised relishes the Keppel Park circuit and with regular rider Elyce Smith on board is expected to be very hard to beat again.

The interesting runner is the Lyle Rowe-trained Legal Procedure, who will be ridden by 3kg claiming apprentice Nicole Seymour.

Legal Procedure will come into the race with a career light weight and if the big horse strikes his form he will be very hard to beat.

Another winning prospect is the Tony McMahon-trained Mamselle Corday, who is racing in very consistent form.

Bradman, Dennis Denuto, Casino Benjo, Macho Tycoon and San Vincenzo round out the cup field.

YTC president Gary Hall said the stage was set for a fantastic day.

"We're expecting around 2500 people,” he said.

"We only race three times a year in Yeppoon and the community generally comes out in force for the Yeppoon Cup.

"It's a five-race program and we have 69 acceptances, which is one of the biggest acceptances we've had here for a long time.”

Hall said Fashions on the Field were also a big drawcard, with about $4000 in prizes on offer.

"Race-day preparations start a month before but keeping the track and surrounds in tip-top condition is a year-round job,” Hall said.

"I really appreciate the hard work done by the committee and the volunteers, who have the whole area looking brilliant.”

The first race jumps at 1.20pm and the last at 4.20pm, with the Yeppoon Cup at 3.40pm.

Gates open at 11am, and general admission is $10.