Huge day on the water for Keppel Bay Sailing Club

CLEAR SAILING: Sailors battled it out on Keppel Bay at the May Day regatta.

THERE was excitement on the blue waters of Keppel Bay with the Keppel Bay Sailing Club hosting their annual May Day All Boats Regatta last weekend.

KBSC has been hosting the popular May Day regattas since the late 1960's and this year the action came thick and fast.

KBSC spokeswoman Donna Lodwick said the regatta rates as one of the most popular regattas on the sailing club calendar.

Some of the May Day Regatta volunteers from Keppel Bay Sailing Club.

"Fifteen volunteers worked tirelessly to bring an enjoyable and successful event with 4 races to all of our visitors,” Ms Lodwick said

"This year we attracted 41 boats on the bay which in turn attracted new guests to the Capricorn Coast region including competitors and families travelling from Mackay, Hervey Bay, Brisbane and Gladstone.

"The main attraction for this regatta is the 'Dash for Cash' in which competitors' race and a first, second and third cash prize is given for senior as well as junior divisions.

"It was a great opportunity for our upcoming junior sailors to test their skills on the waters and put their weekly high-level training to work proving great results.

"It was a successful weekend and we look forward to our upcoming major Youth Development Camp followed by the Youth Championships in September.”

Competitors came from across central QLD and beyond to compete in the popular regatta.

May All Boats Regatta Results

Div 1: 1st-FBS skippered by David Mann

2nd-Gold Digger skippered by Naomi Rea

3rd-Spent skippered by Damon Stower

Div 2: 1st-Bullfrog skippered by Andrew Finch

2nd-Airpower skippered by Daryl Skinner

3rd-In the Rhythm skippered by Brian Bedford

Div 3: 1st-Woody skippered by Royce Powe

2nd-Send It skippered by Deklan Bulder

3rd-Good Question skippered by Alex Toolen

Div 4: 1st-Fire Fly skippered by Caelan Byrt

2nd-Blue Crush skippered by Robert Deards

3rd-Iron Yandi skippered by Luke Bowman

Dash for Cash winners

Div 1: 1st-Spent skippered by Damon Stower

2nd-Storm Dog skippered by Danian Byrt crew Craig Brown

3rd-Rocket skippered by Wayne Laverty

Div 2: 1st-Los Moros skippered by Steven Moore and crew Ethan Moore

2nd-5 O'Clock Somewhere skippered by Brad kroning crew Josh Peterson

3rd-Bullfrog skippered by Andrew Finch

Div 4: 1st-Fire Fly skippered by Caelan Byrt

2nd-Blue crush skippered by Robert Deards

3rd-Double Trouble skippered by Sarah Scantlbury