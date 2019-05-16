Huge day on the water for Keppel Bay Sailing Club
THERE was excitement on the blue waters of Keppel Bay with the Keppel Bay Sailing Club hosting their annual May Day All Boats Regatta last weekend.
KBSC has been hosting the popular May Day regattas since the late 1960's and this year the action came thick and fast.
KBSC spokeswoman Donna Lodwick said the regatta rates as one of the most popular regattas on the sailing club calendar.
"Fifteen volunteers worked tirelessly to bring an enjoyable and successful event with 4 races to all of our visitors,” Ms Lodwick said
"This year we attracted 41 boats on the bay which in turn attracted new guests to the Capricorn Coast region including competitors and families travelling from Mackay, Hervey Bay, Brisbane and Gladstone.
"The main attraction for this regatta is the 'Dash for Cash' in which competitors' race and a first, second and third cash prize is given for senior as well as junior divisions.
"It was a great opportunity for our upcoming junior sailors to test their skills on the waters and put their weekly high-level training to work proving great results.
"It was a successful weekend and we look forward to our upcoming major Youth Development Camp followed by the Youth Championships in September.”
May All Boats Regatta Results
Div 1: 1st-FBS skippered by David Mann
2nd-Gold Digger skippered by Naomi Rea
3rd-Spent skippered by Damon Stower
Div 2: 1st-Bullfrog skippered by Andrew Finch
2nd-Airpower skippered by Daryl Skinner
3rd-In the Rhythm skippered by Brian Bedford
Div 3: 1st-Woody skippered by Royce Powe
2nd-Send It skippered by Deklan Bulder
3rd-Good Question skippered by Alex Toolen
Div 4: 1st-Fire Fly skippered by Caelan Byrt
2nd-Blue Crush skippered by Robert Deards
3rd-Iron Yandi skippered by Luke Bowman
Dash for Cash winners
Div 1: 1st-Spent skippered by Damon Stower
2nd-Storm Dog skippered by Danian Byrt crew Craig Brown
3rd-Rocket skippered by Wayne Laverty
Div 2: 1st-Los Moros skippered by Steven Moore and crew Ethan Moore
2nd-5 O'Clock Somewhere skippered by Brad kroning crew Josh Peterson
3rd-Bullfrog skippered by Andrew Finch
Div 4: 1st-Fire Fly skippered by Caelan Byrt
2nd-Blue crush skippered by Robert Deards
3rd-Double Trouble skippered by Sarah Scantlbury