Huge development-ready Rocky block set for auction

A huge shovel-ready block set for a residential subdivision in Rockhampton’s future growth area, will go to auction next month.

Land at 117 Greenlakes Rd, Rockyview, is 405 hectares and is approved for a 45-lot residential subdivision.

The development approval is for lots ranging in size from 4000sqm to 1.712 hectares.

Plans for the development at 117 Greenlakes Rd, Rockyview, from 2014.

The site has been divided into stages as per the approval:

Stage 1 — Lots 33, 48, 49 and balance area



Stage 2 – Lots 25 to 32 and 34 to 38 (total of 13 lots)

Stage 3 – Lots 19 to 24 and 39 to 46 (total of 14 lots including one lot for drainage reserve)

Stage 4 – Lots 1 to 18 and 47 (total of 19 lots)

The land is undeveloped and is located behind the highly desired and established Olive Estate.

The site was granted development approval from Livingstone Shire Council in 2015.

The approval was extended in 2019 and a further extension was approved in March 2021.

The recent extension application stated “it is only recently that an upturn in the local economy has created a demand for the development.”

The owners believe the purchaser would commence development and the new extension is for a further two years.

AUCTION:

11am, April 16, Rockhampton Leagues Club

For further information contact Pat O‘Driscoll 0418 792 571.