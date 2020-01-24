Huge entertainment lined up for weekend beach party

IT’S the final countdown and preparations are now in full swing for this year’s Great Australia Day Beach Party on Yeppoon’s foreshore this Sunday.

Organisers are saying the event is shaping up to be the party of the year, so get ready to celebrate.

With one of the biggest and best ever jam-packed programs of celebrations, beach games and family fun entertainment, activities will kick off at 7am with a family fun run being organised by Capricorn Coast Runners.

Full details of how to register for the run are available on the Capricorn Coast Runners’ Facebook page.

Meanwhile, market stalls, arts and crafts, rides and amusements will also be up and running from 8am and a sensational main stage program will commence from 11am featuring a showcase of regional talent and national performers.

The entertainment feast will include performances by Dr Hubble’s Amazing Bubble Show, The Club 28 Big Band, Big Top Circus performers, Rollo The Clown, The Short Fall and friends, AristoKatz, Two Guitars and a Flute, Silent Decoy, LA Models, Ozzie Cheer and Dance, bush poet Bob Pacey, Australia Day in Dance and much more.

The Capricornian Traditional Beach Games and activities have been a big attraction at the Great Australia Beach Party held on Yeppoon’s Main Beach since its inception in 1994.

The beach games provide an opportunity for people young and old to actively participate and join in the fun on the day.

This year the afternoon beach fun will get underway from 2pm on Sunday.

Highlights will include The Morning Bulletin’s Bare Bottom Boat Regatta, Mirror sand sculpture competition, tug-o-war, three legged and sack races, egg and spoon races and egg tossing championships. Entry to all the beach games and competitions is free thanks to sponsors, and there will be over $3000 in cash and other prizes to be won.

A full program of the activities on the day will be available on the Great Australia Day Beach Party Facebook page or visit greataustraliadaybeachparty.com.au/.