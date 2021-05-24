Huge fear for struggling Melbourne CBD

A Melbourne council is urging the state government to carefully consider the location of a second supervised injecting room, or risk “impacting the city’s COVID-19 recovery”. Picture: Supplied

A Melbourne council is urging the state government to carefully consider the location of a second supervised injecting room, or risk “impacting the city’s COVID-19 recovery”. Picture: Supplied

Melbourne City Council is urging the state government to carefully consider the location of a second supervised injecting room currently planned for the CBD, or risk “impacting the city’s COVID-19 recovery”.

The CBD has struggled in the aftermath of the lengthy lockdown in 2020, with businesses closing and the usually bustling streets eerily empty.

And there are fears a proposal to build an injecting room on Flinders St would be a further blow to businesses only just starting to see trade increase again.

The latest earmarked site for the injecting room is the former Yooralla building on Flinders Street. Picture: Mark Stewart

In planning for a second injecting room in the state, the Victorian government first selected a site opposite Queen Victoria Market.

But since then it’s been revealed that state authorities have now earmarked a vacant site opposite Flinders Street station for the controversial facility.

The issue will be discussed at a Melbourne City Council meeting on Tuesday night, where councillors will “reiterate to the Victorian government that Melbourne’s economic recovery from COVID-19 is critical and that the location and timing of a supervised injecting room will impact this recovery”.

Richmond West Primary School parents say anti-social behaviour and drug dealing outside school grounds is ‘a normal everyday sight’. Picture: Jason Edwards

Councillors will on Tuesday request the Lord Mayor write to Health Minister Martin Foley seeking assurance there will be “no impact” on surrounding residents and businesses, and that impacted traders and residents would be involved in the consultation process.

The latest earmarked site for the injecting room is the former Yooralla building on Flinders Street, between Swanston Street and Degraves Lane.

The concerns come as parents living beside the state’s first and only current injecting room, located near a primary school in North Richmond, say security has been ramped up following two major incidents in March.

They said Richmond West Primary School had upped its security “to barricade children in” after a man wielded a knife on campus and another person was found dead outside the schoolyard.

Richmond West Primary School parents association member Neil Mallet said anti-social behaviour and drug dealing outside school grounds was “a normal every day sight” for his two children. He said the people opposed to the CBD location for a second injecting room should be prepared for a big fight.

A man injects on the streets near Richmond’s safe injecting room. Picture: Supplied

“They’ve had guys on ice yelling at them, someone trying to give them lollies through the front fence, they see drug deals – it’s all normalised,” he said.

“There’s a new camera security system on the school gates now since the incidents in March which basically barricades the children in.

“It’s not the school’s fault – the outside is not the school’s problem – it’s between the community and the government and that CBD community better prepare for an ugly fight if they want to stop this second injecting room going ahead.”

Al Tempo business owner Jack Horton said having an injecting room in the CBD would “kill the city”.

“Melbourne’s CBD has already been killed and now they want to put the knife in,” he said.

“It’s bad enough that we already have to put up with drugs on our doorstops, the city is disgusting, the rubbish bins are overflowing, traffic congestion is ridiculous.

“An injecting room here would just be another reason for people to completely abandon the CBD.”

Small Business Australia Executive Director Bill Lang said authorities needed to pick another location where it would not have a “regular impact” on city life.

“If they insist on this location they need to compensate landlords and tenants because the underlying value of these businesses would be destroyed if this injecting room goes ahead,” he said.



“That area of the city has been a problem for some time and its not only COVID-19 frightening people away but the amount of construction – that section of Flinders Street has been like a warzone for ages.

“Now it’s going to be a honey pot for the illegal drugs industry.”

There are fears Degraves Lane will be negatively impacted by a proposed infecting room nearby. Picture: NCA NewsWire/Andrew Henshaw

Former Victoria Police chief commissioner Ken Lay is leading the process on selecting the preferred site, which the state government maintained “has not been finalised yet”.

“With around one person a month dying from heroin overdose in the City of Melbourne, there is a real and growing need for a health facility of this kind in the central city,” a spokesman said.

“Mr Lay is consulting with health and drug reform experts and key stakeholders, including Victoria Police, to consider and provide advice to the Victorian Government on operations, safety and amenity, and other factors to support the success of the service.”

Mr Lay will submit a final consultation report to the government later this year.

Originally published as Huge fear for struggling Melbourne CBD