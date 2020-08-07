Huge feat reflects Coast’s desire for eco-friendly living

WITNESSING the donation of Queensland’s two billionth piece of rubbish at Yeppoon’s Containers for Change was a positive sign for Livingstone Shire Councillor Andrea Friend.

The delighted councillor, along with Livingstone Shire Mayor Andy Ireland, were on hand earlier this week to witness the region’s humbling feat.

Yeppoon local Ben Missen made the record-breaking donation, though unbeknown to him at the time.

“He was absolutely thrilled, and a little surprised I would say to be the number two billionth – what a great outcome that is though.”

“It was so exciting to see because people can actually make some money back from their containers or they can choose to give whatever the value of their recycles are to a charity,” she explained.

(L-R) Councillor Andrea Friend, centre worker Melinda Sauer, Kanga Bins’ Peter and Amanda McCasker, Councillor Adam Belot and Mayor Andy Ireland for Livingstone.

The do-good program was first introduced into Central Queensland back in late 2018 by Kanga Bins co-owners Amanda and Peter McCasker.

It is hoped the program would result in the reduction of litter in the area, though residents are further encouraged to donate and in return receive a 10c per piece refund.

Sharing her glee, Ms Friend said it was inspiring to realise so many Capricorn residents were actively involved in recycling initiatives.

“It’s just great to see that people are wanting to make a difference in our communities because we really do live on a planet that has finite resources,” she said.

“I think it’s important to recycle items such as tins, cans, bottles or glass because it really helps with upcycling and materials being made into other things.”

Ms Friend’s plans to better the Livingstone Shire look to continue, following Thursday’s public forum which brought forward plans to ban single-use plastics in the area by mid next year.

Countless amounts of rubbish litter Central Queensland waterways.

“We’re not going to come down hard on any businesses that have these, we’re hoping to see the removal of them. It’s another positive step in the right direction.”

Through Fitzroy Basin Association and Drain Buddies, she added, countless pieces of waste and plastic were found to litter the region’s waterways.

“These go down our drains and into our marine life, and even into what we have here at the Great Barrier Reef,” said Ms Friend.

She further suggested new attitudes toward recycling had likely come through a much-needed generational change.

“I happen to know that the children themselves in school are very excited and becoming more aware of the importance. They know more about than when I was growing up,” she said.

“We’re all in the same boat and just trying to do the best we can with the resources we have.”

A number of Container for Change locations are open across Central Queensland. To find your closest centre, click here.

