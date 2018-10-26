Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Huge fine for learner rider caught 45km/h over speed limit

26th Oct 2018 5:52 AM

A LEARNER motorbike rider has copped a huge fine after being caught travelling at more than 45km/h over the speed limit.

Richmond Highway Patrol will allege that at 6.28am yesterday morning they detected a 29-year-old Runaway Bay man riding a motorbike along Wardell Rd, Wardell at a speed greater than 45km/h over the limit.

Checks on his licence revealed he was a learner.

He was issued an infringement notice for $2,435 for speeding and $263 for not displaying his L plates.

Richmond Police District crime prevention officer, Senior Constable David Henderson, said the man also lost eight demerit points and had his licence suspended.

"During the last 12 months 389 people have died on NSW roads and 11,557 people have suffered serious injuries," he said.

"Speeding, fatigue and alcohol are the three main causes of death and injury on our roads.

"Please drive carefully."

northern rivers crime speeding
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    Pollies pushing from both sides for start on Ring Road

    premium_icon Pollies pushing from both sides for start on Ring Road

    Politics Fight for infrastructure heats up the marginal seat of Capricornia.

    Outrage erupts over 'appalling' Thangool horse death

    premium_icon Outrage erupts over 'appalling' Thangool horse death

    News RSPCA said social media sometimes does more harm than good.

    $3M commercial property sale shows confidence in region

    premium_icon $3M commercial property sale shows confidence in region

    Business Coal price increases, Adani project proceeding are good indicators

    The Rocky drug dealer who couldn't deal with not dealing

    premium_icon The Rocky drug dealer who couldn't deal with not dealing

    Crime He wound up in the Supreme Court to answer to his serious crimes

    Local Partners