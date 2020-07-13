Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A group of Victorian travellers tried to enter Queensland with false border declarations not once, but twice on the weekend.
A group of Victorian travellers tried to enter Queensland with false border declarations not once, but twice on the weekend.
News

Huge fines for Victorians who attempted to enter Qld twice

Jessica Lamb
13th Jul 2020 2:20 PM | Updated: 2:40 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A GROUP of Victorian travellers tried to enter Queensland with false border declarations not once, but twice on the weekend.

Six travellers were fined after police stopped a mini-van on Saturday night.

All six occupants were refused entry at the Gold Coast M1 border control check point.

On Sunday, officers intercepted the same van on Stuart St in Coolangatta around 2pm.

After speaking with the 19-year-old male driver, it will be alleged the same group were attempting to cross with border with declarations falsely claiming they had not been in Victoria in the previous 14 days.

All six people, including two 19-year-old women and four men aged 18, 19, 23 and 28 years old, were fined $4,003 for failing to comply with the COVID-19 Border Direction.

They were again refused entry.

Since 12pm on Friday July 3, anyone entering Queensland is required to complete a border declaration pass.

Cars are being intercepted at random where police will verify declarations with identification.

Providing false information on the declaration or entering Queensland unlawfully could result in a $4,003 fine.

Since July 10, more than 850 people have been refused entry to Queensland.

The Queensland Entry Declaration can be accessed at qld.gov.au/border-pass and must be renewed every seven days.

coronavirusnorthernrivers covid editors picks queensland border closure victoria
Tweed Daily News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Traffic back to pre-COVID-19 levels with speed an issue

        premium_icon Traffic back to pre-COVID-19 levels with speed an issue

        News It was the first weekend after Queensland’s borders were opened to interstate visitors.

        How CQ builders will be used in rehab centre construction

        premium_icon How CQ builders will be used in rehab centre construction

        News MP Brittany Lauga assures the $14.3m project will use Rocky builders, creating 50...

        How to access program for aspiring Indigenous entrepreneurs

        premium_icon How to access program for aspiring Indigenous entrepreneurs

        News Indigenous business owners and entrepreneurs take ideas next level.

        Canavan says key CQ link is out of tune

        premium_icon Canavan says key CQ link is out of tune

        Politics ‘If you’ve got a piano on the back of your truck, you’re going to need to retune it...