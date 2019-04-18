Menu
Huge fire destroys up to 10 businesses

18th Apr 2019 6:26 AM | Updated: 7:38 AM
AS many as 10 businesses have been destroyed following a huge fire in Brisbane's inner-south this morning.

Firefighters on the scene following a huge fire at Cooparoo overnight. Picture: Bianca Stone/Twitter
Firefighters on the scene following a huge fire at Cooparoo overnight. Picture: Bianca Stone/Twitter

The blaze is believed to have started in one shop on Old Cleveland Rd, at Coorparoo, just after 2am.

Fire services have said a number of businesses were alight when they arrived, with six crews attending to the blaze.

Some of the businesses affected include a bottleshop, cafe, a Dominos pizza shop and a bakery.

Outbound lanes of Old Cleveland Rd have been affected, with emergency services still on the scene. Motorists are asked to avoid the area if possible.

No injuries were reported.

brisbane business coorparoo editors picks fire

