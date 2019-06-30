Menu
Erica Elford (2335) aka Ecky Thump at the 7 Rocky River Run
News

HUGE GALLERY: Rocky River runners take to the streets

JANN HOULEY
by
30th Jun 2019 12:51 PM
Were you snapped during the 7 Rocky River Run this morning?

Nearly 2,000 people walked, jogged, ran or 'strollered' their way along Rockhampton's Fitzroy River on a beautiful, bright Sunday morning.

Hello from Ranee Wheat (2013) and Greg Clair (2012) at the 7 Rocky River Run
The most popular event, with nearly 1,100 entries, was the 5km leg, which is our first photo gallery, with many more to come.

See the Morning Bulletin tomorrow for a three-page spread of 7 Rocky River Run photos, as well as photos from the Unicorn Festival and the clubs.

