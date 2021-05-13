Huge gamble in Broncos contract coup

Reynolds among best ever signings for Broncos?

The Broncos have announced Adam Reynolds has officially signed with the club on a three-year contract.

The NRL's biggest club was in desperate need of some welcome recruitment news after a nightmare 12 months where the club has lost David Fifita, Reece Walsh and Tom Dearden - and they finally got it on Thursday morning.

The club has announced Reynolds is locked in with the club until the end of the 2024 season - a deal reported to have been worth around $2.2 million.

It is a big win for the Broncos after Reynolds reportedly received a richer offer from Cronulla and was also sentimental about staying with South Sydney.

The Broncos have not had to pay overs to tempt the former NSW State of Origin star to Brisbane - but it means Reynolds will be 34 years old when the contract expires.

The Broncos announced the signature in a statement that claimed: "In choosing to become a Bronco, Reynolds joins a growing core of quality players committed to the Club on multi-year deals including Kotoni Staggs, Jordan Riki, Payne Haas, Pat Carrigan, Herbie Farnworth, Tom Flegler, Ethan Bullemor and Brendan Piakura".

His signature shows Reynolds is the key piece of the Broncos' future, with the club gambling on a halves partnership of Reynolds and Kotoni Staggs, who has not played five-eighth at NRL level.

The Broncos last month were also reported to have offered Reynolds the captaincy.

It leaves no space for Anthony Milford at the club with the Broncos reported to have made a decision not to offer the star playmaker a contract extension.

Reynolds was reported to have already informed his South Sydney teammates about his decision to move to the Broncos.

The Sharks were also in the hunt for the 30-year-old's signature, reportedly offering him a mammoth $2.4 million, three-year contract.

But after consulting Rabbitohs coach Wayne Bennett, Reynolds rejected Cronulla's monster offer.

Reynolds has played 214 games for the Rabbitohs since making his NRL debut in 2012, winning a premiership with the club in 2014.

Although the No. 7 wanted to stay at Redfern, South Sydney reportedly were not willing to offer a deal longer than one year.

Reynolds suffered a thumb injury against the Canberra Raiders in round eight, but will return for Magic Round this weekend.

The Rabbitohs will face Cronulla at Brisbane's Suncorp Stadium on Saturday, with kick-off scheduled for 5.30pm AEST.

